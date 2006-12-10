PC as a Home theatre

There are wireless devices, but they are designed to work the other way, and would likely cost far more than running some cable and renting a box.



It might be possible to cobble something together using a wireless network between two PCs... One would essentially record the TV stream, and then you'd stream that file from the other computer. It would have a number of problems you'd have to overcome, like changing the channel, the amount of disk space consumed by recording everything, etc.



I don't know what the layout of your place is like, but running cable is not that difficult. The trick is to run the cable along walls where it's out of the way, and there's something to secure the cable to at regular intervals. You do want to be careful before you go drilling holes in a wall, so you don't hit a power cable or a water/gas pipe. Other than that, you just keep any holes either very close to the floor or the ceiling so they're out of the normal line of sight. It'd be best to wire up a jack in the room, but not necessary.



As for the cable box... You could probably get a PCI tuner card to take its place, unless you've got digital cable. In which case, it depends on how the cable company in your area handles that sort of thing. Some use a centralized box, which is easy to deal with, while others like to make you rent a box for every TV.



You can get a lot of TV shows off of iTunes for a couple of bucks an episode. The format of the video is aimed at a video iPod, so it might seem kind of poor quality on a computer, but that's about the best you're going to do Internet wise.