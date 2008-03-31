PayPal Phishing Site Arrives As Attachment

March 31st, 2008 by Ma. Christina Cruz
For the longest time now, phishers have been spamming targets with email messages that contain links to phishing sites. Last Friday, our Content Security team was able to net a phishing attempt that deviated from this ?standard operating procedure.?
Here are a few examples of email messages used by this phishing attack:
http://blog.trendmicro.com/
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.