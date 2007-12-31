Pavilion dx9620us screen goes black and then error message

Then you can ask them what to do next, etc. Until you reach the point that you tell them you want your NEW laptop fixed or why not just point out it's be defective since it came out of the box and you want a full refund.
Bob
I have been trying to get my new Vista OS laptop to stay on! At least once a day, it just stops. The screen goes black. Then a message comes on for a brief second so you can't really see what it says. Then, the whole thing shuts off.
HP chat wants me to go to the restore point before I had this problem but I have always had the problem since the day I started using it.
I have several programs installed and don't know how to determine if one of them is creating the problem or Vista.
Any suggestions.