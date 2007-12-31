Laptops forum

Pavilion dx9620us screen goes black and then error message

by aallen329 / December 31, 2007 9:58 AM PST

I have been trying to get my new Vista OS laptop to stay on! At least once a day, it just stops. The screen goes black. Then a message comes on for a brief second so you can't really see what it says. Then, the whole thing shuts off.

HP chat wants me to go to the restore point before I had this problem but I have always had the problem since the day I started using it.

I have several programs installed and don't know how to determine if one of them is creating the problem or Vista.

Any suggestions.

So why not do what they want?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 31, 2007 12:48 PM PST

Then you can ask them what to do next, etc. Until you reach the point that you tell them you want your NEW laptop fixed or why not just point out it's be defective since it came out of the box and you want a full refund.

Bob

Pavilion dx9620us screen goes black and then error message
by aallen329 / December 31, 2007 2:19 PM PST

Hewlett Packard has a chat site. On the first contact I was told to do a self-test of the drives. The drives passed the test.

On the second contact, the new technician told me to just do a restore but I don't want to lose everything. That's where I am now.

The new technician told me that I had 15 days to return the computer. My mother was in the hospital and it's been about 20??

Since this was the second computer, not the first, I thought it also might be something I did in installing a non-compatible program or something, rather than a defective computer or operating system.

But, they aren't giving me any alternative other than to do a restore and lose everything I've added.

How can you lose?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 31, 2007 11:16 PM PST

It's a new machine and anything you added has to be from backups or install CDs. No one I know wants a cranky machine.

As to the 15 days. When you ask for the exchange, be sure to ask for an extension due to illness and repeat it was defective on arrival. "It has never worked."

Bob

Pavilion dx9620us screen goes black and then error message
by aallen329 / January 1, 2008 12:45 AM PST
In reply to: How can you lose?

I'm waiting for the stores to open tomorrow. Unfortunately, I bought it from COMPUSA immediately before they announced that they are going out of business. But, I'll give it my best.

Have a happy new year.

