PASSWORD VIRUS?!?

NTPASSWD WALKTHROUGH
Hey guys,
got a problem! Pretty sure a friend of mine ended up entering a password to a pop-up which was probably a virus! He hasn't been able to log in to Windows (Vista) since. I backed up his hard drive and I could just reformat but he uses AOL for work and needs the folders he created in his account (and they are not in the AOL folder in program files); he can log into AOL email on a different computer and see most of his mail but the business folders he created are not there(they are seen on the computer he created AOL on but can't get into windows on that one). I've removed 30+ viruses on his hard drive and ran Ophcrack on it and it doesn't find the password. Any idea's on how to either find the password (he didn't create a password reset disk) or get his folders from AOL?