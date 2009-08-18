Desktops forum

PASSWORD VIRUS?!?

by JWV1963 / August 18, 2009 12:38 AM PDT

Hey guys,
got a problem! Pretty sure a friend of mine ended up entering a password to a pop-up which was probably a virus! He hasn't been able to log in to Windows (Vista) since. I backed up his hard drive and I could just reformat but he uses AOL for work and needs the folders he created in his account (and they are not in the AOL folder in program files); he can log into AOL email on a different computer and see most of his mail but the business folders he created are not there(they are seen on the computer he created AOL on but can't get into windows on that one). I've removed 30+ viruses on his hard drive and ran Ophcrack on it and it doesn't find the password. Any idea's on how to either find the password (he didn't create a password reset disk) or get his folders from AOL?

We have free tools to reset that. Google this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 18, 2009 12:55 AM PDT
In reply to: PASSWORD VIRUS?!?

NTPASSWD WALKTHROUGH

no reset disk
by JWV1963 / August 18, 2009 1:10 AM PDT

He did NOT make a reset disk, you need to make it at the time you create your password, right?

My advice.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 18, 2009 3:01 AM PDT
In reply to: no reset disk

Does not need such a disk. I can only guess you didn't type those two words in to google and find the free answer.

Since that's not working here's the place that has an even easier but costly solution -> http://www.lostpassword.com

They'll even talk you through it.
Bob

my bad!
by JWV1963 / August 18, 2009 3:10 AM PDT
In reply to: My advice.

Sorry Bob, forgot to let you know that it worked. I am able to get into safe mode with networking (won't boot normally) and can get on AOL. I really appreciate your help.

Ok, progress. What next? Corrupt profiles.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 18, 2009 3:40 AM PDT
In reply to: my bad!

Let me preface this with "Microsoft and others have never published a method, procedure or tool to correct a corrupt profile."

Since no one has found a cure please don't ask me. Well ask but I'll just say it hasn't been done yet.

-> Ok, you can google this -> VISTA CORRUPT PROFILE.

That should help you find out how to create a new account and move their files over.
Bob

thanks
by JWV1963 / August 18, 2009 4:12 AM PDT

I appreciate it Bob.

