Hey all,
Here is my problem: I had a laptop that had a motherboard die. It was time for a new computer in any case. Now I would like to pull all of the data off of my old HD by placing it in a HD enclosure and connecting it to my new computer. But when I try to access the folders to get to the data, it does not work since I had set up a password-protected account on my old computer.
I am fairly certain the solution will be straightforward, but I can't seem to find it.
Any and all suggestions are appreciated.
Brian
