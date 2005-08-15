Windows doesn't do that sort of thing. There are programs you can download that will do that sort of thing, but they are almost always quite easily bypassed if you use the command line or safe mode.
Best advice I can give you, is that if you have sensitive information, don't store it on a Windows box. If that's not an option, look to removable media like a CD-R or Zip disk. Then you can take that with you every time you get up from the computer, and store it some place safe.
And if anyone recommends using XP's encryption features... Be VERY, VERY careful. Many people have completely lost their data because they used that feature. Some of them even followed the instructions from Microsoft to the letter.
X.P.Two year old computer, everything is running okay,no problems. I would like to know how to password protect a new folder that I created and moved to the desktop. Can anybody assist?