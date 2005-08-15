Windows Legacy OS forum

Password protect a New folder

by Dennism48 / August 15, 2005 6:22 PM PDT

X.P.Two year old computer, everything is running okay,no problems. I would like to know how to password protect a new folder that I created and moved to the desktop. Can anybody assist?

You Can't
by Yew / August 15, 2005 11:07 PM PDT

Windows doesn't do that sort of thing. There are programs you can download that will do that sort of thing, but they are almost always quite easily bypassed if you use the command line or safe mode.

Best advice I can give you, is that if you have sensitive information, don't store it on a Windows box. If that's not an option, look to removable media like a CD-R or Zip disk. Then you can take that with you every time you get up from the computer, and store it some place safe.

And if anyone recommends using XP's encryption features... Be VERY, VERY careful. Many people have completely lost their data because they used that feature. Some of them even followed the instructions from Microsoft to the letter.

Well...
by John.Wilkinson / August 16, 2005 4:24 AM PDT

Like Yewanchors said, be careful when using XP's encryption abilities. While I've never had a problem with them, I've heard too many horror stories about people who lost all of their data. Thus, it's best to have a backup CD/DVD of all your data, kept in an unaltered form, locked safely away.

That said, I'd like to direct you to an earlier post I made with information about the different ways to secure your data. Click here for the original post, then here for more detailed instructions on how to do such. The only thing I'd like to add is that there are free encryption utilities available as opposed to the Cryptoforge trial. Cryptainer LE is free, but limits you to 25MB ''containers,'' while TrueCrypt has no restrictions.

Hope this helps,
John

