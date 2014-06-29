LG TV name 55UB830T-TG I forgot my YouTube password and I forgot my email address. How do I reset?
Please help. Thank you and more power..
I forgot my settings password on my LG smart TV how to reset it?
Without the model number I find way too much. That is, it would be too much work for me to post the dozen or more resets rather than the model under discussion.
But let's call this a warranty or return opportunity. If LG doesn't support or document their product, why keep it? That's a defect in my view.
Bob
"SMART Settings OPTION Factory Reset" is in the second manual.
"SMART Premium Option Initialisation of Premium
Resets Premium list, Premium information, country setting and user sign-in
information. Resetting will resolve errors occurring during Premium update"
As to the LOCK SYSTEM, I see some note of turning it off but in all the documentation it looks like a call to LG may be needed if the usual fails.
Frankly I call such a product/design fail and move to getting a return and refund. Why put up with defective products with no support?
Bob
