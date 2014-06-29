LG forum

by reaperwins / June 29, 2014 1:48 AM PDT

I forgot my settings password on my LG smart TV how to reset it?

I forgot my email and password on my LG TV
by Nellytamer / December 15, 2016 9:53 PM PST
LG TV name 55UB830T-TG I forgot my YouTube password and I forgot my email address. How do I reset?
Please help. Thank you and more power..

Too many models.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2014 2:18 AM PDT
For me I'm at the LG site for my model and reading the manual looking for any factory resets.
Bob

Pass
by reaperwins / June 29, 2014 4:27 AM PDT
I can't find anything there.....

Free pass.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2014 4:30 AM PDT
Without the model number I find way too much. That is, it would be too much work for me to post the dozen or more resets rather than the model under discussion.

But let's call this a warranty or return opportunity. If LG doesn't support or document their product, why keep it? That's a defect in my view.
Bob

Collapse -
pass
by reaperwins / June 29, 2014 4:37 AM PDT
LG 32LN570R TV this is the model i think

I see 3 manuals there.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2014 5:35 AM PDT
"SMART Settings OPTION Factory Reset" is in the second manual.
"SMART Premium Option Initialisation of Premium
Resets Premium list, Premium information, country setting and user sign-in
information. Resetting will resolve errors occurring during Premium update"

As to the LOCK SYSTEM, I see some note of turning it off but in all the documentation it looks like a call to LG may be needed if the usual fails.

Frankly I call such a product/design fail and move to getting a return and refund. Why put up with defective products with no support?
Bob

thanks
by reaperwins / June 29, 2014 6:21 AM PDT
Thanks for ur info but to click factory reset from the first manual it wants the password that i forgot...
U can't do nothing without it goddamned and no one knows what to do..

Which is what I found in the manual
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2014 6:58 AM PDT
No real reset there. If you are claiming there is nothing to be done as in the calls to maker and sellers are failing then you have a fine set of legs to stand on here to demand a return and full refund. Why keep such a defective thing?
Bob

LG SMART
by ozzie-pete / February 4, 2016 4:31 PM PST
lg master reset 0325

thanks you
by paigeusmc / April 20, 2016 10:10 PM PDT
Thank you so much for your. i put in the digits you suggested and it works like a charm. am so happy.

Doesn't work for my LG TV
by Ty2016 / September 17, 2016 9:27 AM PDT
Hi, I'm from Singapore and 0325 doesn't work for my LG Smart TV 47LN570T model. Anyone could help me to hard reset the password?

Solved!
by Ty2016 / September 17, 2016 9:54 AM PDT
great
by ilaazer / June 6, 2017 3:11 PM PDT
This worked for me like a charm. Thanks

(NT) I for settings and I'm trying do it I'm hoping I can help
by yonabananas / July 26, 2015 6:55 PM PDT
lg 55
by ozzie-pete / February 4, 2016 4:23 PM PST
hi i'm in australia..........0325 worked for me on a 55 smart lg flat

Password
by Kikijunjun / February 27, 2018 12:12 PM PST
I forgot my password on my LG tv how do I reset a new one

So far, with a factory reset.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 27, 2018 12:19 PM PST
Off to LG.com or their support on that procedure.

