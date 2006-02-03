Cameras forum

Parts of pics blurry with Pentax Optio

by greynex / February 3, 2006 2:32 AM PST

I have a Pentax Optio s55 digital camera. When taking photos of tall buildings on a trip to New York, the focusing seemed fine (pressing the shutter halfway, then clicking) But when I got home and checked the full size files, the tops of the buildings (about a fifth of the way up) appear slightly out of focus. The rest is clear and sharp. This appears in all high rise photos, the landscape ones appear fine.

The photos were taken in landscape mode. Would this problem have been eliminated if I had used the manual focus mode (setting it to infinity)?

As good as your mode setting is
by mrobzo / February 3, 2006 2:39 AM PST

Your best bet would have been to use as small an aperature as possible for max depth of field. I doubt that your camera has the capability, but , I would use an f22. Prosumer cameras do have limitations. That's why many are convering to dslr.

Pentax S55
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 3, 2006 4:29 AM PST

I agree with mrobzo, it sounds like a depth of field problem.

Your camera is focusing on the middle of the building.
Setting the focus to infinity will improve the top of the building but may end up blurring the lower part of the building. It depends upon the lighting conditions.

Since your camera does not have manual controls, it presents a problem. You need to fool the camera into thinking that there is an excess of light, so that it will choose a more favorable f-stop. Try setting your shooting mode to sand or snow settings.

