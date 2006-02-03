Parts of pics blurry with Pentax Optio

Your best bet would have been to use as small an aperature as possible for max depth of field. I doubt that your camera has the capability, but , I would use an f22. Prosumer cameras do have limitations. That's why many are convering to dslr.
I have a Pentax Optio s55 digital camera. When taking photos of tall buildings on a trip to New York, the focusing seemed fine (pressing the shutter halfway, then clicking) But when I got home and checked the full size files, the tops of the buildings (about a fifth of the way up) appear slightly out of focus. The rest is clear and sharp. This appears in all high rise photos, the landscape ones appear fine.
The photos were taken in landscape mode. Would this problem have been eliminated if I had used the manual focus mode (setting it to infinity)?