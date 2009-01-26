Partitioning Help!!!

A recovery partition or disk will only put the machine back to day one. The recovery partition only has the OS and drivers needed to start the machine like the day you bought it. Everything else you put on the computer must be backed up. So all your music and "stuff" needs to be backed up to CD, DVD, or an external drive.
In my case I don't bother with backing up as such. I clone my drives (3 desktops and 3 laptops) and store the clone, one for each machine. In case of a failure I just remove the failed drive and put in the cloned drive. Many time faster than using backup software.
Hello. I have an HP Pavilion a6110n PC with 320GB hard drive. It runs on Vista. When I bought, a year and half ago, the GreekSquad guys made my recovery disk. I don't know if they're the ones that partitioned the recovery disk or if it comes that way but I only have 10GB for recovery. I would like to make it larger. Possible 30GB because if I try to recover now, 10GB isn't enough for all the music, pictures, updates and new programs that I have installed.
I don't really know how to go about doing this without losing my data. Which is mostly composed of my music, pictures, important documents etc.
If any of you can point my in the right direction please do!!!
I'm not a complete computer newbie, I've just never had to deal with this sort of problem.
If you need additional information please let me know. I'll do my best.