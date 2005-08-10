Paragliding helmet cam isssues with Canon MV530i

Some programs such as Sony Vegas will let you correct color and other things after the fact. You may be seeing limitations in the camera's design.
Did you call the maker and ask if it's defective?
Bob
Hi all
I'm using a helmet cam for paragliding along with a Canon MV530i. My problem is that when I have the sky in the same shot as the ground, the ground part of the video turns red on playback. On recording, the ground just looks very dark. On the Canon, I can only record via A/V using the VCR mode and as such can't find a way to change the exposure/iris settings to try to get around the problem. I don't think it is the helmet cam as I have now tried two different ones with the same result.
Bit of a strange problem but maybe someone has come up against this before.
Cheers
Mark
