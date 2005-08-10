Paragliding helmet cam isssues with Canon MV530i

Camcorders forum

by flyboyuk40 / August 10, 2005 6:28 PM PDT

Hi all

I'm using a helmet cam for paragliding along with a Canon MV530i. My problem is that when I have the sky in the same shot as the ground, the ground part of the video turns red on playback. On recording, the ground just looks very dark. On the Canon, I can only record via A/V using the VCR mode and as such can't find a way to change the exposure/iris settings to try to get around the problem. I don't think it is the helmet cam as I have now tried two different ones with the same result.
Bit of a strange problem but maybe someone has come up against this before.

Cheers

Mark

www.cageuk.co.uk

Just FYI.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2005 10:49 PM PDT

Some programs such as Sony Vegas will let you correct color and other things after the fact. You may be seeing limitations in the camera's design.

Did you call the maker and ask if it's defective?

Bob

Collapse -
Re: Just FYI.
by flyboyuk40 / August 10, 2005 11:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Just FYI.

I've sent an email to both the supplier of the helmet cam and Canon but have not yet received a reply. It might be worth investigating the colour corection thing to see if that would work although I shouldn't have to resort to that. I have Pinnacle and MGI Videowave so I'll take a look at them. It seems to be only in areas of stark contrast as inside it seems to work fine. I've just put it down to the fact that recording through the VCR function gives very little scope for manipulation.

Thanks for your thoughts though.

Cheers

Mark

Collapse -
That's called 'dynamic range'.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 11, 2005 12:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Just FYI.

Low cost cameras have poor dynamic range. It's not a fault but a limitation.

You may never receive an email reply since they are flooded with such. I use the phone if I want an answer.

Bob

Collapse -
Camcorder
by Jayser100 / January 14, 2010 8:27 AM PST

That sucks. Unfortunately, you need VERY good equipment to bring off that type of filming.

