- PandaLabs warns of the appearance of W32/Spamta.CY.worm -
Oxygen3 24h-365d, by Panda Software (http://www.pandasoftware.com)
Madrid, September 25, 2006 - PandaLabs warns of the appearance of
W32/Spamta.CY.worm. This worm spreads via email using its own SMTP
engine.
It has been detected today, September 25, 2006. The main characteristics
of this worm are:
- Message subject. One of the following:
Mail Server Report
Error
Mail Delivery System
Mail Transaction Failed
Server Report
Status
Good day
picture
- File size: 117,884 bytes
- Programmed in: Visual C++.
TruPrevent(TM) Technologies can detect this worm without needing the
signature. Therefore, all users that have products with this technology
incorporated are protected without needing to update.
