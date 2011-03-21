Nothing mysterious. Just read the reviews and look in the support section of Panasonic.
http://www.amazon.com/Panasonic-TY-CC10W-Skype-Enabled-Camera/dp/B003LYO3LE
http://service.us.panasonic.com/OPERMANPDF/TYCC10W.PDF
http://shop.skype.com/skype-for-tv/tv-compatible-webcams/panasonic-communication-camera-ty-cc10/
*read the skype lab review
Also ask yourself why Panasonic would go to the trouble of making/designing a camera which also worked on other (competing) HDTV brands(?)
Does anyone know anything about this camera, does it only work with skype, is it only for panasonic tv's, I can't seem to find much documentation about this item, what I have found is not specific enough for me to really understand the versatility of the camera. Thanks in advance