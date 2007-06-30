TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Panasonic TH-50PZ700U vs Samsung FP-T5084 for 50" 1080p sets

by Mr. Moneybags / June 30, 2007 8:24 AM PDT

Okay, I'm having a bit of a problem here. I'm trying to choose between the Samsung 50" 1080p set and the Panasonic 50" 1080p set. The Pioneer is too expensive, so I'm cutting that out. I can get the Panasonic for about $150 cheaper, but the Samsung has 3 HDMI ports instead of 2 on the Panasonic, it has 3x the contrast ratio, but I'm not sure about the picture quality. Have any of you seen the two side by side? I would wait for the TH-50PZ750U, but I dont' know when it's coming out, and it would be more than the Samsung. Oh yeah, I could get the Samsung for about $2398, and the Panasonic for about $$2230 through price matching at Circuit City because I live in New York, and many of the low cost TV stores are located in Brooklyn. If you guys don't believe me, I did it for my first HDTV about a year ago with Circuit City. The best price I could get for the Pioneer was about $3800. So, the main question is whether the Samsung has as good picture quality as the Panasonic. In my opinion, the 3rd HDMI port cancels out the $150 or so difference, so it's all about the picture quality. If anyone has ever seen the two side to side and has an opinion, please post. I'd really appreciate it. Thanks Happy

11 total posts
PZ700U vs FP-T5084
by agmariona / June 30, 2007 11:02 AM PDT

I know its a tough choice. I brought home just about every model and tried out until was satisfied with one. I recently bought the Samsung LNT4665, it was great except when watching standard def channels. Standard Def channels were to me imposible to watch, so I returned it and tried the 50PZ700U after someone told me that Pioneer and Panasonic had this issue nailed. The 700U displays standard def channels perfectly. In some cases as good as the hidef. Later I returned it and got the 50PZ750U, and I tell you it is worth the extra money. It seems to me that all the inputs come proffesionally calibrated, the colors are perfect, even the blacks benefit from this. I have not seen the Samsung 5084, but consider the standard def issue.

PZ750U?
by Mr. Moneybags / June 30, 2007 11:06 AM PDT
In reply to: PZ700U vs FP-T5084

I didn't know the PZ750U came out already. I can't find it anywhere online. Did you buy it from a walk-in store? If you did, which store did you buy it from? I'm really confused.

PZ750U
by agmariona / June 30, 2007 11:14 AM PDT
In reply to: PZ750U?

I bought it from Panasonic direct.

BEFORE I OR ANYONE ELSE; BADMOUTHS THE NEW PIONEER PDP-5080
by Riverledge / June 30, 2007 3:58 PM PDT

IT COSTS NO MORE THAN THE SAMSUNG FP-T5084 or the PANASONIC TH-50PX700U.

I'm only interested in 1080p sets
by Mr. Moneybags / June 30, 2007 4:10 PM PDT

If you look at the post title, it says for 1080p sets. I would assume that you would realize that I'm only interested in 1080p sets. I am only interested in 50" 1080p sets. Sorry for the confusion.

SORRY ABOUT THAT CHIEF!!!
by Riverledge / June 30, 2007 5:01 PM PDT

YOU KNOW THIS A LOADED, QUESTION RIGHT???

Well the PANNY has a better sound-system and looks better than the PX-600U. BIG HAIRY DEAL, I've seen the SAMMY tweaked, and it's amazing.
Unless you have the "moneybags" to purchase the PANASONIC TH-50PZ750U, I'd get the SAMSUNG FP-T5084X, J&R is selling it for less than $2,800.00.

My gut feeling is to go with the SAMSUNG FP-T5084X @ 50" size.

Both great sets, but the SAMMY wins.


Good shopping,
riverledge.

Sammy Tweaked.
by agmariona / June 30, 2007 11:09 PM PDT

The only thing about tweaking is that pro cal costs about $150 per input and you are relying on a tech to do it. The 750U is done by the factory. Still I am sure the Sammy is an excellent choice if the SD sources come in good.

FPT5084 vs HPT5054
by agmariona / June 30, 2007 11:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Sammy Tweaked.

I forgot to mention that I also evaluated the 5054 and although it seemed a bit brighter, the colors needed to be adjusted or everything lookes over enhanced. This I saw in the Cinema mode or Standard mode aswell. The bottom line is that I would bet that the 5054 is an indicator of the 5084s color setting, and you will for sure be spending many days going back and forth adjusting the settings. Lastly, the 5054 had this problem that I also read about, the TV leaned back alot on its stand which came assembled. I guess this is not a problem if you are going to mount it on the wall.

ALSO REMEMBER THE FP-T5084 IS BRAND NEW,..............
by Riverledge / July 1, 2007 2:43 PM PDT
In reply to: FPT5084 vs HPT5054

IS THE HP-T5054 a 1080P model???


river.

5054 is not 1080P
by agmariona / July 1, 2007 11:19 PM PDT

Funny guy, you know it is not. I was saying that it is a representative indicator of the 1080P model.

Circuit city has the Sammy. Why not get it and try it, and if not satisfied, return it. You could even get the Panny 700U at the same time and do an AB test. There really is no reason to struggle. I hear Best Buy will soon have the 750U in the Magnolia section.

Unless you are unlucky and you happen to get poor quality samples, which could happen since they are man made, the search could be over in one day.

