Panasonic TH-50PZ700U vs Samsung FP-T5084 for 50" 1080p sets

Okay, I'm having a bit of a problem here. I'm trying to choose between the Samsung 50" 1080p set and the Panasonic 50" 1080p set. The Pioneer is too expensive, so I'm cutting that out. I can get the Panasonic for about $150 cheaper, but the Samsung has 3 HDMI ports instead of 2 on the Panasonic, it has 3x the contrast ratio, but I'm not sure about the picture quality. Have any of you seen the two side by side? I would wait for the TH-50PZ750U, but I dont' know when it's coming out, and it would be more than the Samsung. Oh yeah, I could get the Samsung for about $2398, and the Panasonic for about $$2230 through price matching at Circuit City because I live in New York, and many of the low cost TV stores are located in Brooklyn. If you guys don't believe me, I did it for my first HDTV about a year ago with Circuit City. The best price I could get for the Pioneer was about $3800. So, the main question is whether the Samsung has as good picture quality as the Panasonic. In my opinion, the 3rd HDMI port cancels out the $150 or so difference, so it's all about the picture quality. If anyone has ever seen the two side to side and has an opinion, please post. I'd really appreciate it. Thanks