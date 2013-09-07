HDTV Picture Setting forum

Panasonic TC-P60VT60 picture settings

by tpendlebury CNET staff/forum admin / May 6, 2013 6:55 AM PDT

Panasonic TC-P60VT60

Panasonic TC-P55VT60, Panasonic TC-P65VT60

Calibration report using these settings:
http://www.scribd.com/doc/139819924/Panasonic-TC-P60VT60-calibration-report

Below you'll find the settings I found best for viewing the Panasonic TC-P60VT60 in a dim room via the HDMI input. Your settings may vary depending on source, room conditions, and personal preference. Check out the Picture settings and calibration FAQ for more information.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9996461-1.html

Calibration notes: The television offers a high number of controls but it doesn't necessarily mean it's possible to get a more accurate picture. The W/B and fine Gamma controls were particularly unpredictable and changing one parameter meant that something else could be randomly affected. As a result I mainly stuck to "big" adjustments. Also not the 40 IRE spike in the chart isn't a calibration problem but a temporary reading giltch common to plasma.

Picture mode Cinema
Contrast 80
Brightness 0
Color 50
Tint 0
Sharpness 50
Color Temp Warm2
Vivid color Off
Color Remaster Off [grey]
Photo enhancment Off [grey]
CATS Off
Video NR Off
MPEG remaster Off
Caption smoother Off
Brilliance enhancer Off
Motion smoother Off

Pro setting
Panel brightness Mid
AGC 0
Black extension 0
Color gamut Rec 709

W/B detail adjustment
W/B high Red -6
W/B high Green 3
W/B high Blue 0
W/B low Red 1
W/B low Green -8
W/B low Blue -2

--W/B More detail adjustment submenu
Input signal
10 -17,-1,0
20 0,0,0
30 0,0,0
40 0,0,0
50 0,0,0
60 0,0,0
70 0,0,0
80 0,0,0
90 0,0,2
100-4,0,7

Color detail adjustment (Hue Saturation Luminance)

Red 0,0,0
Green 0,0,0
Blue 0,0,0
Cyan 0,0,0
Magenta 3,1,7
Yellow 0,0,0

Gamma detail adjustment
Gamma 2.2
Gamma More detail adjustment: No change

Screen settings sub-menu:
Screen format: JUST
Overscan: Off
H size: Size 1
Zoom adjustments: No change
Screen display: on
4:3 side bars: Off
Pixel orbiter: Auto
Screen wipe: No change

Note: This post was edited by its original author Added calibration report info on 05/07/2013 at 12:25 PM PT

Note: This post was edited by its original author Changed Color to Sharpness on 10/21/2013 at 7:40 AM PT

6 total posts
Slight error?
Slight error?
by leftside23 / September 7, 2013 6:56 AM PDT

You have:
Picture mode Cinema
Contrast 80
Brightness 0
Color 50
Tint 0
Color 50

Should it be:
Picture mode Cinema
Contrast 80
Brightness 0
Color 50
Tint 0
Sharpness 50

Or possibly:
Picture mode Cinema
Contrast 80
Brightness 0
Color 50
Tint 0
Sharpness 0

Missing calibration parameters
by DarthCardo / October 21, 2013 12:19 AM PDT

hi there ty, thank you for sharing these...but looking at David's ZT60 calibration...VT60 lacks the following:

Color detail adjustment menu:
Red hue: 0
Red Saturation: -4
Red luminance: -5
Green hue: 14
Green Saturation: 10
Green luminance: 1
Blue hue: 0
Blue Saturation: 0
Blue luminance: -7
More detail adjustment menu:
Cyan hue: 5
Cyan Saturation: 0
Cyan luminance: 2
Magenta hue: 12
Magenta Saturation: 8
Magenta luminance: -10
Yellow hue: 5
Yellow saturation: 0
Yellow luminance: 3

Gamma detail adjustment menu:
Gamma: 2.2

More detail adjustment menu:
100 IRE: 0
90 IRE: -2
80 IRE: -2
70 IRE: 0
60 IRE: 0
50 IRE: 0
40 IRE: 0
30 IRE: -8
20 IRE: -8
10 IRE: 0

Why is that? Am I doing it all wrong? Thank you for your time! Happy

I was curious about the difference i Picture settings myself
by mwofman / January 11, 2014 5:01 PM PST

YEAH I wondered about the differences in the ZT and VT differences in calibration between the 2. When they are basically identical in everything with the exception of a bright room environment, I would think the setting would be the same also. I can only imagine that David did the review on the ZT series and not the VT, in which you will always find a difference in settings, when performed by two different people. I however used the settings for the ZT and input them on the VT and saw a difference(a little by the way). Try those settings on the VT that is submitted for the ZT by David, who always did the calibration settings on most other flagship Televisions. I feel he may have either a better experience in calibration on TV's or the extra brightness confirms the difference because it handles bright rooms better according to them.

ZT vs VT
by Parkman90026 / January 18, 2014 4:19 AM PST

I know calibration settings are room dependent and really need a professional calibration to be perfect, but I too am surprised that the ZT and VT suggested picture settings are so different. The sharpness setting really stands out, but so do the enormous differences in the pro settings. Hoping someone can clarify at some point. I own the VT and it just feels like something is off. I guess I could pay to have it calibrated but...

Worked Well for Me
by mavericke / February 6, 2014 12:08 AM PST

I used these settings for my VT60 (although I started with the "Custom" picture mode), and the results were phenomenal to my eyes. We're obviously working with an outstanding TV to start with, but I was amazed by the picture quality after I made the adjustments. Flesh tones in live-action movies were as natural-looking as I've ever seen outside a theater. And when I popped "How to Train Your Dragon" into the Blu-Ray player (Panasonic DMP-BDT220), I was totally blown away. Highly saturated colors like flames were intense, but without the kind of color bleed I've often seen. At the same time, more "natural" colors like flesh tones, hair, and wood were subtle and natural-looking.

Thanks for posting these!

