Panasonic TC-P60VT60 picture settings

YEAH I wondered about the differences in the ZT and VT differences in calibration between the 2. When they are basically identical in everything with the exception of a bright room environment, I would think the setting would be the same also. I can only imagine that David did the review on the ZT series and not the VT, in which you will always find a difference in settings, when performed by two different people. I however used the settings for the ZT and input them on the VT and saw a difference(a little by the way). Try those settings on the VT that is submitted for the ZT by David, who always did the calibration settings on most other flagship Televisions. I feel he may have either a better experience in calibration on TV's or the extra brightness confirms the difference because it handles bright rooms better according to them.