Panasonic TC-P60VT60 picture settings

Review:
Panasonic TC-P60VT60
Calibration report using these settings:
http://www.scribd.com/doc/139819924/Panasonic-TC-P60VT60-calibration-report
Below you'll find the settings I found best for viewing the Panasonic TC-P60VT60 in a dim room via the HDMI input. Your settings may vary depending on source, room conditions, and personal preference. Check out the Picture settings and calibration FAQ for more information.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9996461-1.html
Calibration notes: The television offers a high number of controls but it doesn't necessarily mean it's possible to get a more accurate picture. The W/B and fine Gamma controls were particularly unpredictable and changing one parameter meant that something else could be randomly affected. As a result I mainly stuck to "big" adjustments. Also not the 40 IRE spike in the chart isn't a calibration problem but a temporary reading giltch common to plasma.
Picture mode Cinema
Contrast 80
Brightness 0
Color 50
Tint 0
Sharpness 50
Color Temp Warm2
Vivid color Off
Color Remaster Off [grey]
Photo enhancment Off [grey]
CATS Off
Video NR Off
MPEG remaster Off
Caption smoother Off
Brilliance enhancer Off
Motion smoother Off
Pro setting
Panel brightness Mid
AGC 0
Black extension 0
Color gamut Rec 709
W/B detail adjustment
W/B high Red -6
W/B high Green 3
W/B high Blue 0
W/B low Red 1
W/B low Green -8
W/B low Blue -2
--W/B More detail adjustment submenu
Input signal
10 -17,-1,0
20 0,0,0
30 0,0,0
40 0,0,0
50 0,0,0
60 0,0,0
70 0,0,0
80 0,0,0
90 0,0,2
100-4,0,7
Color detail adjustment (Hue Saturation Luminance)
Red 0,0,0
Green 0,0,0
Blue 0,0,0
Cyan 0,0,0
Magenta 3,1,7
Yellow 0,0,0
Gamma detail adjustment
Gamma 2.2
Gamma More detail adjustment: No change
Screen settings sub-menu:
Screen format: JUST
Overscan: Off
H size: Size 1
Zoom adjustments: No change
Screen display: on
4:3 side bars: Off
Pixel orbiter: Auto
Screen wipe: No change
Note: This post was edited by its original author Added calibration report info on 05/07/2013 at 12:25 PM PT
Note: This post was edited by its original author Changed Color to Sharpness on 10/21/2013 at 7:40 AM PT