Panasonic TC-P55ST50 Can't Play PS3 HD Signal - Solution?

Not only have I been on the phone with Panasonic and Sony, but even the Geek Squad (Best Buy) does not know what the problem with my TV and/or PS3 - each manufacturer thinks it is the other one's fault.

Long story short, when I try to launch a video game or Blu-Ray movie from my Playstation 3 my Panasonic TC-P55ST50 Plasma TV (55", 3D) loses the signal from the Playstation. I am able to navigate the PS3 XMB (menu) and make settings changes, but once I launch a game or video, the TV loses the signal or the screen flickers. I have done every single step and recommendation from both manufacturers on trying to fix the problem, but those do not work. I have also tried selecting a specific resolution on my own via the PS3, but the only resolution that works is the 480 and 1080p; however, when I try to launch a game or movie, it is displayed in 480 - standard depth. I have a Geek Squad technician coming to my house in seven days, but I'd like to get this fixed beforehand.

Has anyone had any similar issues with the Panasonic plasma series or similar TVs playing content from a Playstation 3? Please note, I have tested the PS3 on another tv and it works fine; I have also tested my cable box via HDMI and an Apple TV via HDMI and those work on the Panasonic.