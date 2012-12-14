TVs & Home Theaters forum

Panasonic TC-P55ST50 Can't Play PS3 HD Signal - Solution?

by FensterBos / December 14, 2012 1:54 AM PST

Not only have I been on the phone with Panasonic and Sony, but even the Geek Squad (Best Buy) does not know what the problem with my TV and/or PS3 - each manufacturer thinks it is the other one's fault.
Long story short, when I try to launch a video game or Blu-Ray movie from my Playstation 3 my Panasonic TC-P55ST50 Plasma TV (55", 3D) loses the signal from the Playstation. I am able to navigate the PS3 XMB (menu) and make settings changes, but once I launch a game or video, the TV loses the signal or the screen flickers. I have done every single step and recommendation from both manufacturers on trying to fix the problem, but those do not work. I have also tried selecting a specific resolution on my own via the PS3, but the only resolution that works is the 480 and 1080p; however, when I try to launch a game or movie, it is displayed in 480 - standard depth. I have a Geek Squad technician coming to my house in seven days, but I'd like to get this fixed beforehand.
Has anyone had any similar issues with the Panasonic plasma series or similar TVs playing content from a Playstation 3? Please note, I have tested the PS3 on another tv and it works fine; I have also tested my cable box via HDMI and an Apple TV via HDMI and those work on the Panasonic.

Answer
Sadly yes. Not your set.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 14, 2012 2:01 AM PST

The issue was first spotted on the PS3 slim model. Most of the time using the 99 buck Sony HDMI cable cleared it up which points to issues with the PS3 slim since the other models seem fine with other cables. Your average consumer wants this fixed and since the Sony 99 buck cable is hit or miss the only true fix I know of is to swap the PS3 with one of the older or try the newer ones.

All think can upset folk so I'll share what I've seen and nod a lot.
Bob

PS3 HDMI Cable Solution to "No Signal" Issue?
by FensterBos / December 14, 2012 2:32 AM PST

First things first, I'm sorry that I posted this issue on two separate threads - I did so since there are two devices that could be the issue with my problem and wanted to get the opinion of both sides.

That being said, I'm open to trying this "99 buck Sony cable" if it is known to be a good fix. I'd rather not since I've already put good money into the TV and home audio system - but I'd also not buy a new PS3 or exchange this tv.

Although I have tried many different HDMI cords, I am mainly using a brand-new RocketFish 6' HDMI with all the fancy capabilities that an HDMI cable should provide. It is worth running out to Best Buy and buying this $99 PS3 cable?

Sorry for the typo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 14, 2012 5:35 AM PST

I noted the full retail price of the Sony cable last time I saw it.

It's is not a guaranteed fix. The only fix I've come to trust is changing the PS3 and you can bet that's unacceptable.

But look at what we know. The TVs work with dozens of other things but not this PS3. You'll have a hard time convincing techs it's the TV.

I think I read you did the resets of the PS3 but can't tell if you have a shiny new HDMI 1.4a cable. I like the AmazonBasics items. But when folk want a guaranteed cure, you can't try that.
Bob

PS3 Cord Doesn't Work
by FensterBos / December 14, 2012 6:15 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry for the typo.

I had my wife pick up the official PS3 cord on the way home from work and that didn't fix the issue either. I'm tempted to just bring my TV and PS3 back to Best Buy and have them either hook up my TV to one of their PS3s or my PS3 to the Panasonic on their floor.
I know the PS3 works because I hooked it up to my Samsung HD this morning and it worked fine. I'm tempted to say F-it and just swap my Panasonic for a new Samsung.

It does happen.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 14, 2012 6:18 AM PST
In reply to: PS3 Cord Doesn't Work

Over in the CNET Samsung forum you read about this, and other makers too.

You're on the right track though. It would be amazing to see other PS3's flunk too. The only model I've seen this repeatedly is the PS3 Slim. The old fat model was fine.

Remember I didn't write the Sony cable fixed them all. Just enough for me to know to try it (or the shiny new 1.4a cable from AmazonBasics.)
Bob

PS3 Slim
by FensterBos / December 14, 2012 7:59 AM PST
In reply to: It does happen.

I think mine is technically "the slim". I have the -3001a.

I'm open to just about anything; I really appreciate you offering some ideas that I haven't already tried.

Last ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 14, 2012 9:43 AM PST
In reply to: PS3 Slim

Try the under 10 buck AmazonBasics HDMI 1.4a cable. Keep it short as can be.

Try all HDMI ports. Look at the TV maker's site for firmware updates.

But I like your idea. If it doesn't work, return it. There's something going on with TVs and the too many PS3s.
Bob

Sony HDMI Cords
by FensterBos / December 14, 2012 2:37 AM PST
