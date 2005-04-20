card if the camera supports it. Get software that will support firewire. You should probably consider buying a program to perform the capture function.
I have had a few problems so far with the Drivers and Software for this Cam. First of all Windows would not install the drivers. It did in the end but after a lot of messing around.
The problem I have now is my computer locks up totally after about 5-10 minutes of capture through the USB 2.0 connection to the PC. I have about an hours worth of space showing on the HD and I have upgraded my RAM to 700 (free.) Any suggestions? Should I purchase an additional drive to capture my DV tapes to instead of trying to get it all on :C ?.
Thanks