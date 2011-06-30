An indigenous community needs advice on which Panasonic camera they can buy for their Participatory Video projects.



Panasonic will be sponsoring their request by giving a discount. But they need to request the model which will be most suitable for their needs. Could you please guide us a bit according to the specifics below?



Budget: US$3000 - to get 2 cameras with their accessories. Hopefully the discount will be substantial.



Output target: acceptable TV quality for local viewing in Malaysia. But does not have to be high end (naturally, with the budget!).



Editing software: Windows 7, Sony Vegas and Adobe Premier



Shooting environment: will definitely include some humid places in the forest. They lost their older Canon HV40 cameras to problems caused by humidity.



I am volunteering for this group. Personally I am carrying a TM700. I like it, but editing gave me some problems and its full HD ability actually cost me in terms of weight of several external drives to carry around with me. They could get that one, but it is now out of shelves. Perhaps we could use TM900 as the benchmark for any suggestions you may have.



We got little time before they meet Panasonic, so any prompt responses will be highly appreciated. Thanks a bunch.