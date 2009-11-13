Panasonic Blue Ray Player HELP

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by ucfknightz02 / November 13, 2009 4:20 PM PST

This may perhaps be a simple answer, but I need clarification if you can, from someone who knows what they are talking about. So thank you in advance for reading my question.

IF you can answer this question, PLEASE do so. I cannot find the answer concisely out there. First of all THANK YOU for reading my post.

Somewhat newbie to the whole blu-ray world. I have a Panasonic scbt-200 system hooked up to a Panasonic 50inch plasma. Just to give you the specs.
My question is this:

I am trying to play my old collection of Curb Your Enthusiam DVD's on my blu ray player. When they load on my screen, the intro to the DVD fills my entire screen (16:9 correct)? However, when the title screen for Curb plays AND when the episode plays, it is in 4:3 with the grey (with Panasonic they are grey) bars on the side.

Now, my friend has the same TV, with a Samsung player AND when he plays his Curb DVD's, they fit the entire screen.

Is my blu-ray player correctly upscaling the DVD's?

Should it just be displayed in the 4:3 format is that they way they were meant to be?

Is there any way to fix this? One thing I did was I selected 4:3 in my blu-ray players TV Aspect ratio menu, and this seemed to help, but Of course I don't have a 4:3 TV, I have a Widescreen 16:9.

THANK YOU in advance for your reply.

Rob

4 total posts
Collapse -
Curb Your Enthusiasm on your TV
by Dan Filice / November 13, 2009 10:43 PM PST

First, Curb Your Enthusiasm is in 4:3, not 16:9, so if you change the settings on your DVD player or TV to get the program content to fill your widescreen, then the content is being stretched to fill your TV. A lot of people like this just to get rid of bars, but personally I don't as I like to watch content in it's original format and the bars do not bother me.

Second, on a lot of DVDs, the opening info/studio logo, warning, etc. are created in 16:9, which is why on your setup you see this stuff fill your screen. This opening content is used on all of the studio's DVD library, much of which is 16:9, so this opening content can be used for all of their DVDs without the need to create one set in 4:3 and another in 16:9. If you were paying the bills for the studio, would you prefer to pay for two different sets of opening titles?

Third, if you truly want 4:3 content to be stretched to fill your screen, then you need to change the aspect settings in either your DVD player. Change the DVD settings first and this should fix it. Oh, one important thing: You didn't mention how your Panasonic system is connected to your TV. If you don't have the two connected by either HDMI or Component, then not matter what you do, the content will always appear in 4:3.

Collapse -
HDMI
by ucfknightz02 / November 14, 2009 2:12 AM PST

THANK YOU for your response! WOW, you know your stuff!

I have it hooked up with an HDMI cable, and yes, I saw on the Curb box that it was 4:3 format.

BUT, I think I may have made the mistake that many make, and that is that I thought that upscaling, was when your Blu-Ray took old DVD's and made them fit your full screen HDTV screen.

I guess that is not the case. So, then I am curious. What in fact, does the upscaling on my Blu Ray Player do?

THANK YOU AGAIN!! THANK YOU!

Collapse -
Upscaling has nothing to do with aspect ratio
by minimalist / November 14, 2009 2:51 AM PST
In reply to: HDMI

It has to do with resolution. If the original 4:3 image was 640x480 pixels then the the upscaler converts that to 1440x1080 pixels. Upscaling technology helps smooth over the rough edges of older 480 content but its is basically just guessing at what's there so it can't work miracles. If you turn it off you will see how bad a DVD image can look on a big screen. The image will get noticeable jaggies.

To "fill" your 16:9 screen with 4:3 content you will likely want to change the zoom (sometimes called "wide") setting on your TV. Personally, I'd rather see the image correctly presented with black bars (called letterboxing or pillarboxing) instead of all fat and stretched out. But most modern TV's do have the capability to do this. At least when its done this way we all get a choice (unlike some of the garbage that gets broadcast already stretched from certain cable channels). Don't get me started on the evils of cable channels and the way they butcher aspect ratios. Its one of the reasons I don;t subscribe to cable because I'd rather just rent the DVD.

