Panasonic Blue Ray Player HELP

First, Curb Your Enthusiasm is in 4:3, not 16:9, so if you change the settings on your DVD player or TV to get the program content to fill your widescreen, then the content is being stretched to fill your TV. A lot of people like this just to get rid of bars, but personally I don't as I like to watch content in it's original format and the bars do not bother me.
Second, on a lot of DVDs, the opening info/studio logo, warning, etc. are created in 16:9, which is why on your setup you see this stuff fill your screen. This opening content is used on all of the studio's DVD library, much of which is 16:9, so this opening content can be used for all of their DVDs without the need to create one set in 4:3 and another in 16:9. If you were paying the bills for the studio, would you prefer to pay for two different sets of opening titles?
Third, if you truly want 4:3 content to be stretched to fill your screen, then you need to change the aspect settings in either your DVD player. Change the DVD settings first and this should fix it. Oh, one important thing: You didn't mention how your Panasonic system is connected to your TV. If you don't have the two connected by either HDMI or Component, then not matter what you do, the content will always appear in 4:3.
This may perhaps be a simple answer, but I need clarification if you can, from someone who knows what they are talking about. So thank you in advance for reading my question.
IF you can answer this question, PLEASE do so. I cannot find the answer concisely out there. First of all THANK YOU for reading my post.
Somewhat newbie to the whole blu-ray world. I have a Panasonic scbt-200 system hooked up to a Panasonic 50inch plasma. Just to give you the specs.
My question is this:
I am trying to play my old collection of Curb Your Enthusiam DVD's on my blu ray player. When they load on my screen, the intro to the DVD fills my entire screen (16:9 correct)? However, when the title screen for Curb plays AND when the episode plays, it is in 4:3 with the grey (with Panasonic they are grey) bars on the side.
Now, my friend has the same TV, with a Samsung player AND when he plays his Curb DVD's, they fit the entire screen.
Is my blu-ray player correctly upscaling the DVD's?
Should it just be displayed in the 4:3 format is that they way they were meant to be?
Is there any way to fix this? One thing I did was I selected 4:3 in my blu-ray players TV Aspect ratio menu, and this seemed to help, but Of course I don't have a 4:3 TV, I have a Widescreen 16:9.
THANK YOU in advance for your reply.
Rob