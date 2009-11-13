Panasonic Blue Ray Player HELP

First, Curb Your Enthusiasm is in 4:3, not 16:9, so if you change the settings on your DVD player or TV to get the program content to fill your widescreen, then the content is being stretched to fill your TV. A lot of people like this just to get rid of bars, but personally I don't as I like to watch content in it's original format and the bars do not bother me.



Second, on a lot of DVDs, the opening info/studio logo, warning, etc. are created in 16:9, which is why on your setup you see this stuff fill your screen. This opening content is used on all of the studio's DVD library, much of which is 16:9, so this opening content can be used for all of their DVDs without the need to create one set in 4:3 and another in 16:9. If you were paying the bills for the studio, would you prefer to pay for two different sets of opening titles?



Third, if you truly want 4:3 content to be stretched to fill your screen, then you need to change the aspect settings in either your DVD player. Change the DVD settings first and this should fix it. Oh, one important thing: You didn't mention how your Panasonic system is connected to your TV. If you don't have the two connected by either HDMI or Component, then not matter what you do, the content will always appear in 4:3.