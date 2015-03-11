Keep in mind this model is just an example and there are a dozen other models out there.
http://www.amazon.com/Miccus-Mini-jack-RX-Bluetooth-Receiver/dp/B0038MA11U
I used that model because many TVs and other things have the USB power source in the area.
As to pairing with your existing gear, if Pan or others don't help that's par for the course and for me I want it solved.
Bob
Have an sc-hte180 sound bar, which I rate really highly.
Only problem, trying to connect my nexus 7 tablet to it by Bluetooth. However, the nexus doesn't find the sound bar and vice versa.
Tried using the near field option.
Any help would be appreciated.