Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

General discussion

Pages will go to taskbar on IE7 by themselves?

by indigoaven / November 11, 2006 11:27 AM PST

I've noticed since I now have IE7 that when I have more than one page open a page will go to the taskbar and I have to retrieve it. Is this a bug in IE7? This never happened on IE6. It's like the page just disappears, which can be a pain if your working on it. I have WindowsXP SP2 media center.

Thanks, techreader

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Pages will go to taskbar on IE7 by themselves?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Pages will go to taskbar on IE7 by themselves?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Just to clarify...
by John.Wilkinson / November 11, 2006 12:36 PM PST

Every time a new window is opened a place on the taskbar is also created for it. In your case, however, a window is being minimized to the taskbar automatically. When this happens:

1.) Does it only happen with IE7 windows or with windows from other programs as well as long as IE7 is running?
2.) Is it the new window that automatically minimizes or one that was previously open?
3.) If you click the minimize button on the currently-opened window do you see the other window afterward or do you still have to 'retrieve' it?
4.) Are you using IE7's tabbing feature or just separate windows?

John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Disappearing pages!
by indigoaven / November 13, 2006 9:00 AM PST
In reply to: Just to clarify...

This has happened on Yahoo, and on my email website (Netzero Message Center). It seems as if I have too many or more than one page going it will drop it to the taskbar. It also seems to do this at random. It has to be IE7 as I stated before this never happened with IE6. I could have several pages open and never had one go to the taskbar automaticly. Question 2. to answer it does this with an already opened window. Question 3. I have to retrieve it from the taskbar. Question 4. It happens using the tabbed feature and also a separate window (as when I'm on Yahoo games and you have 3 windows open). Hope I have been of some help. Other than that, so far I like IE7.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.