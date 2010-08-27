P2450h Color problems at the top and bottom.

Hi!
I just bought a brand new samsung syncmaster p2450h. I'm using a win7 ultimate operation system. i have an msi 3650h video card, amdx64 dual core 5200+ processor, 3gb system memory. im using the monitor in 1920x1080 resolution. I noticed at the top center and bottom center the colors are different. I meant the black color is like purple on top and bottom center. Can someone tell me how to fix this? I tried it out on other monitor and there werent any problems like this. Tried the monitor with other videocards like an nvidia 9600 gt too. The problem was exists with both videocards. Is it a common problem with this type of monitor or i should bring my monitor back to the shop i bought? Please help! And sorry english isnt my first language.
