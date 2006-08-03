I also have a Dell Dimension computer and as far as I have been told you can not overclock a Dell because Dell does not want anyone overclocking their machines. There is no setup in the BIOS to alow this. I am not sure whether some third party BIOS will do this or not. If there is I have not found one. You can however overclock the video card if you have one of the after market video cards and not the onboard graphics setup.
i need to know how to overclock my CPU its a dell dim 2300, it has an intel 1.8MGz cpu, and the motherboard is an Intel