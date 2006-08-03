PC Hardware forum

by nonmi / August 3, 2006 2:19 PM PDT

i need to know how to overclock my CPU its a dell dim 2300, it has an intel 1.8MGz cpu, and the motherboard is an Intel

Far As I Know
by RioRed / August 3, 2006 11:19 PM PDT
In reply to: overclocking

I also have a Dell Dimension computer and as far as I have been told you can not overclock a Dell because Dell does not want anyone overclocking their machines. There is no setup in the BIOS to alow this. I am not sure whether some third party BIOS will do this or not. If there is I have not found one. You can however overclock the video card if you have one of the after market video cards and not the onboard graphics setup.

Yup
by nonmi / August 4, 2006 12:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Far As I Know

well, that stinks, and overclocking the video card was the ezist thig i've ever done.

upgrade your cooling system
by ps brown / August 4, 2006 2:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Yup

If you plan to oc a cpu you will probably need to upgrade the cooling system as it will generate considerably more heat that a standard heatsink and fan can deal with.

overclocking a dell...
by rick550 / August 4, 2006 3:12 AM PDT
In reply to: overclocking

You can't overclock the processor. The only way that would be possible would be to get a new motherboard and power supply (most Dell machines come with pretty weak PSU's). If you don't have integrated video, you could overclock your graphics card.

