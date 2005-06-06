Howdy All,



I started last year making training videos for the heating and cooling business. I wanted to make some affordable training videos for the working guy?s, so far so good. They are not superb but get the job done and I can sell them for around 20 dollars for each hr of video compared to the 100 dollars some people charge. I make my money back and the industry has better trained workers.



Anyway they are all MPEG 1 format around 1 hr each. The problem I am having is some people don?t have a computer or a compatible DVD player to play them on. They are asking for VHS. My capture card does not output to VCR so I went looking for one that does. I found the panicle dazzle 150. There package contained little info on using this product or on output to VHS. I?m guessing these have to be converted to another format. I have found out how to do it but it is taking forever and system keep locking up and crashing.



Is there a better application that I can use to covert one that does not eat up system resources? I?m thinking this software has some sort of memory leak in that with each task I do the more memory it uses until it crashes or there is not enough to render the file.



I guess my main three questions are what format is this converting to? Is this a very long process? And is there a better App out there.





Thx Rob w