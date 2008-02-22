I run Office 2003 on my Dell Inspiron6000 with WinXP at home. I was using the Outlook Calendar, which worked fine until recently. Now the text doesn't show. When I enter something in a calendar and set an alarm, the alarm works at the set date and time. I just can't look at my Calendars and see the entries. I ran scanpst, but that didn't help. Couldn't find anything Googling the problem in other forums. I don't want to start a new PST file as it would take a year to go through and save what I would want to move to the new pst.
Thanks,
kjohnson0726
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.