Outlook takes age to load - churning - SAFE switch works..?

by specktor / November 30, 2004 11:05 PM PST

Hi - my issue is similar - but this "fix" works
My Outlook 2000 takes an age to load. My Dell Latitude laptop is fine. I have loads of ram and an unfragged disk with stacks of room. The problem started (I think) when I turned off the PC without closing outlook. Since then it is taking an age to load up, as it does it locks the PC and churns away to itself. When it is up the PC is running very slow until an XP bubble on the start bar tells me that XP has reconfigured my virtual memory as it was low. START - RUN - OUTLOOK /SAFE loads it up sweetly. I have tried to uninstall and remove Office but cant get rid of it completely so I cant get a fresh installation. Any thoughts?
cheers

