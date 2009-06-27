Outlook Express won't open.

Windows Legacy OS forum

by Batgus / June 27, 2009 5:25 AM PDT

My wife's friend bought a new EMachine with windowsXP and I was setting up Outlook Express to download her web based email. At first I had the POP3 and SMTP settings wrong and when I fixed them I didn't realize I had both the web based email and Outlook Express open at the same time. Now, whenever she tries to open Outlook Express, all it does is hangs open with "not responding" in the title bar. I can't even access the file menu. Is there any way to fix it short of removing Outlook Express and reinstalling it?

7 total posts
There Was an Item A While Ago...
by tobeach / June 27, 2009 3:50 PM PDT

about MS disabling access to Hotmail via OE:

FYI: O.E. Stops Supporting Hotmail on June 30th/08
"When Microsoft launched Windows Live Mail they intended it to be a replacement for both Outlook Express (Windows XP) and and Windows Mail (Windows Vista). This transition has now reached the next level, with Microsoft disabling the legacy DAV protocol on June 30, 2008.

Source: http://emailsupport.spaces.live.com/blog/cns!5D6F5A79A79B6708!5359.entry

This means that from June 30, 2008 onward you will no longer be able to access your Hotmail account(s) using Outlook Express. (Vista's Windows Mail is natively incapable of supporting Hotmail accounts.)


Windows XP 32-bit Users:
Microsoft recommends downloading Windows Live Mail, the free e-mail client designed as the successor to Outlook Express. All e-mail and contacts can be imported automatically, and both Outlook Express and Windows Live Mail can be used simultaneously if you wish.
****************

P.S. I DID try the "webmail interface at http://mail.live.com" site w/ my Sea Monkey & would be able to access via that route.

Suggest a re-install of OE WITHOUT Web mail interface and then install Live mail. Use browser Bookmark/Favorites to access others.
Hope this helps. Happy

This isn't a hotmail account.
by Batgus / June 29, 2009 7:14 AM PDT

Her ISP has their own website like all ISP's do and they do normally support download of emails into OE. I had contacted their customer support and they replied via email with the correct setting for download. I think this was the email I had open when I opened OE to make the changes and once I did that, it must have caused a conflict causeing OE to freeze.

I'm Sorry That I Misunderstood....
by tobeach / June 29, 2009 2:50 PM PDT

to me, "web based E-Mail" is Hotmail/Google/Yahoo etc. I would normally refer to yours as ISP based E-Mail. Thanks for clearing that up! Wink

PERHAPS THAT IS MY PROBLEM
by eeroanjo / March 12, 2010 8:35 AM PST

My problem may be the same as you mentioned. I don't have hotmail but it is POP3 so that may be the issue. Is there a way to recover my emails from Outlook Express if I can't open it? It doesn't seem like there would be but I don't know. It says that I can download Windows Live email and it will copy emails from OE. Is that true? If so, how does that work?

I'm not sure if Live Mail
by peacox / March 13, 2010 1:40 PM PST

will transfer automatically or if you have to point it towards your OE mail store. The mail store for OE is at C:\Documents and settings\your user name\Local settings\Application Data\Identities\Microsft\Outlook Express.
Local Settings is a hidden folder so you may have to "show hidden files and folders in Folder Options\View.
If you have more than one Identity you will need to follow both paths (or more)from the folder Indentities.
If you want your address book that is at C:\documents and settings\your user name\application data\microsoft\address book\username.wab

Outlook Express won't open.
by Cursorcowboy / March 14, 2010 1:23 AM PST

1. I cannot see why from your posted information that OE would later hang with not responding for having simply set it up as the e-mail client [Q274456]. However, I question what version of OS is on this system based on your statement "My wife's friend bought a new EMachine with windowsXP" and if this is a "new machine" why not let the vendor deal with the problem -- which so far, I don't see that you were the cause of that problem unless you have roving fingers and did something else that is not apparent yet? Please understand that our input depends on the information contained in your request for help and I find it void of useful information in which to construct an accurate (hopefully) reply.

2. Based on your subject title - what way is OE started?

3. Something to try depending upon what OS version and media is available:

a. Access the link "An Outlook Express basic repair kit" and perform all the instructions listed.

b. Use the method(s) explained in the M$ article "How to reinstall or repair Internet Explorer in Windows Vista and Windows XP" for the particular version of Windows/browser. Be sure to use the instructions noted for the System File Checker.

NOTE: If you decide to perform an "in-place upgrade (reinstallation) of Windows XP" understand that all installed Window's updates will require reinstallation -- note that I do not mean Service Packs.

