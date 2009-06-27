Outlook Express won't open.

1. I cannot see why from your posted information that OE would later hang with not responding for having simply set it up as the e-mail client [ Q274456 ]. However, I question what version of OS is on this system based on your statement "My wife's friend bought a new EMachine with windowsXP" and if this is a "new machine" why not let the vendor deal with the problem -- which so far, I don't see that you were the cause of that problem unless you have roving fingers and did something else that is not apparent yet? Please understand that our input depends on the information contained in your request for help and I find it void of useful information in which to construct an accurate (hopefully) reply.



2. Based on your subject title - what way is OE started?



3. Something to try depending upon what OS version and media is available:



a. Access the link " An Outlook Express basic repair kit " and perform all the instructions listed.



b. Use the method(s) explained in the M$ article " How to reinstall or repair Internet Explorer in Windows Vista and Windows XP " for the particular version of Windows/browser. Be sure to use the instructions noted for the System File Checker.



NOTE: If you decide to perform an " in-place upgrade (reinstallation) of Windows XP " understand that all installed Window's updates will require reinstallation -- note that I do not mean Service Packs.