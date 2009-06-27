Outlook Express won't open.

about MS disabling access to Hotmail via OE:
FYI: O.E. Stops Supporting Hotmail on June 30th/08
"When Microsoft launched Windows Live Mail they intended it to be a replacement for both Outlook Express (Windows XP) and and Windows Mail (Windows Vista). This transition has now reached the next level, with Microsoft disabling the legacy DAV protocol on June 30, 2008.
Source: http://emailsupport.spaces.live.com/blog/cns!5D6F5A79A79B6708!5359.entry
This means that from June 30, 2008 onward you will no longer be able to access your Hotmail account(s) using Outlook Express. (Vista's Windows Mail is natively incapable of supporting Hotmail accounts.)
Windows XP 32-bit Users:
Microsoft recommends downloading Windows Live Mail, the free e-mail client designed as the successor to Outlook Express. All e-mail and contacts can be imported automatically, and both Outlook Express and Windows Live Mail can be used simultaneously if you wish.
****************
P.S. I DID try the "webmail interface at http://mail.live.com" site w/ my Sea Monkey & would be able to access via that route.
Suggest a re-install of OE WITHOUT Web mail interface and then install Live mail. Use browser Bookmark/Favorites to access others.
Hope this helps.
My wife's friend bought a new EMachine with windowsXP and I was setting up Outlook Express to download her web based email. At first I had the POP3 and SMTP settings wrong and when I fixed them I didn't realize I had both the web based email and Outlook Express open at the same time. Now, whenever she tries to open Outlook Express, all it does is hangs open with "not responding" in the title bar. I can't even access the file menu. Is there any way to fix it short of removing Outlook Express and reinstalling it?