Goto to add/remove programs.
Click add/remove Windows Components.
Scroll down to Outlook Express ~ uncheck ~ click next.
Reboot.
Follow same step after reboot
Check Outlook Express ~ click next.
Problem should be fixed after reboot!
Hope this works.
My Outlook Express is all messed up by me trying Outlook. When I went back to OE all my address books were gone. Now I can't even import them because the 'Shared Contact' & it's 'Folder'are gone. Long story short, can I just re-install OE form the XP Pro disk that I have from DELL.
John