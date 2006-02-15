Outlook Express & IE favorites,re:-sending to new puter?

Computer Newbies forum

by klonestar / February 15, 2006 7:23 AM PST

Im attempting to move emails from old puter to new (old is win2000, new is XP Home). My network card in old puter is dead so im trying to send files to a floppy (no problem) and use this floppy to send the .dbx files to the new puter or an external HD.

I dont think im doing this properly. I can save the files to floppy no problem (from OE storage files thru my computer-(C)-local settings-etc...)

I read that OE uses the .dbx format so I get an 'open with' box that nothing seems to work to open the files correctly. The dbx. files have the 'flying windows' logo on them.

As an alternative I have no prob. saving all my old emails to my external HD but not sure how to do this so they are readable.

When in my Outlook Express folder on C Drive and I right click a menu pops up offering various options for 'send to'. Is there a way to add my external HD as a send to option on this menu? Or what is a work around way to accomplish this? (in a way that will be readable)

All help is greatly apreciated.

Also im hoping to find a way to save my favorites from the old puter and install them in the new one without being able to connect the two units together.

Not sure what will work with one unit being win2000 and one being XP Home. I know they are both NTSF based.

Many thanks,
Ken

This may Help!!
by colindarby / February 19, 2006 5:21 AM PST

[a.]
A Suggestion which may assist,
On the old computer desktop create two folders named - Inbox = and - Sent Items


On the old computer?s Outlook Express = Select All = the messages in the ''Inbox' [or select only the ones required] and drag them to the newly formed Inbox folder on the desktop [Note! this process only copies the Emails and you will find they are still retained in the old computer?s boxes!!]

[c]
Repeat the same procedure for the Sent Items

[d]
Within the new computer = open up Outlook Express = then from the saved Emails [from the CD] Drag the Saved messages into the Outlook Express = Inbox = and = Sent Items = boxes

Hope will assist

Sorry Missed something?
by colindarby / February 19, 2006 5:26 AM PST
In reply to: This may Help!!

A Suggestion which may assist,
On the old computer desktop create two folders named - Inbox = and - Sent Items


On the old computer?s Outlook Express = Select All = the messages in the ''Inbox' [or select only the ones required] and drag them to the newly formed Inbox folder on the desktop [Note! this process only copies the Emails and you will find they are still retained in the old computer?s boxes!!]

[c]
Repeat the same procedure for the Sent Items

[d]
Copy/burn same to a CD disc or Floppy Disc

[e]
Within the new computer transfer/drag your copied data to the desktop = Then open up Outlook Express = then from the saved Emails Drag the Saved messages into the Outlook Express = Inbox = and = Sent Items = boxes

Hope will assist

Re:sending to new puter
by jayfin / February 21, 2006 12:23 PM PST

Since Colindarby has given the easiest way to transfer you email, I will also mention how you can do what you were initially trying to do. It is what I do on a regular basis and suggest you do once you get set up on your new computer and that is after doing a copy to folder on Outlook express, I then do a save as with Mail [*.eml] as the type to a folder on another or external hard drive where I keep all of my email. That way if my hard drive dies, I still have all of my saved email. When saved the icon looks like an envelope and when you open it, it opens up in Outlook Express.

As far as Favorites, that is quite simple. I usually do this once a week. Just go to My Computer/C/Documents & settings/ your name (or however you have that set up) and you should see a Star icon with the name Favorites. Just do a copy paste or drag and drop into you external drive. Then reverse the process with your new computer.

Hope this helps

Thanks all!
by klonestar / February 23, 2006 4:12 AM PST

Sounds great and easy enough! Many thanks!

Ken

