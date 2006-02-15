Outlook Express & IE favorites,re:-sending to new puter?

Im attempting to move emails from old puter to new (old is win2000, new is XP Home). My network card in old puter is dead so im trying to send files to a floppy (no problem) and use this floppy to send the .dbx files to the new puter or an external HD.



I dont think im doing this properly. I can save the files to floppy no problem (from OE storage files thru my computer-(C)-local settings-etc...)



I read that OE uses the .dbx format so I get an 'open with' box that nothing seems to work to open the files correctly. The dbx. files have the 'flying windows' logo on them.



As an alternative I have no prob. saving all my old emails to my external HD but not sure how to do this so they are readable.



When in my Outlook Express folder on C Drive and I right click a menu pops up offering various options for 'send to'. Is there a way to add my external HD as a send to option on this menu? Or what is a work around way to accomplish this? (in a way that will be readable)



All help is greatly apreciated.



Also im hoping to find a way to save my favorites from the old puter and install them in the new one without being able to connect the two units together.



Not sure what will work with one unit being win2000 and one being XP Home. I know they are both NTSF based.



Many thanks,

Ken