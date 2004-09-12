Outlook Express Annoyance

I want my preview pane to remain, I just don't want the body of a message to show up until I click on the message in the list pane above the preview pane. I want to see the message's subject and sender ("From") before seeing the message. Currently, as soon as I open any mailbox - my Inbox, for example - the body of the last listed message automatically shows up in the preview pane.



With newsgroups, I get the list of posts in the upper pane, but the body of a post doesn't show up in the preview pane until I click on the post in the upper pane. I can see the post's subject and sender before seeing the message. (This way I can read the posts I want, then press the "Mark All as Read" icon without seeing any of the other post bodies.



I just realized something else. Right-clicking on a message just to delete it makes the body of the message show up in the preview pane as well. In order to delete messages in the Inbox folder that I do not want shown in the preview pane, I have to move the Inbox messages I want to save to another folder, then use Edit > Select All > Delete on the rest - i.e. the ones I want to delete without seeing them in the preview pane.