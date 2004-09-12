Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Outlook Express Annoyance

by Beauty Personified / September 12, 2004 7:19 AM PDT

Hello,

Whenever I open any of the mailboxes in Outlook Express 6, the last (or only) message in the mailbox automatically opens in the window below. This is extremely annoying, especially if there happens to be spam in the mailbox.

I want to look at the subject of any message I get before deciding to look at the message itself - by clicking on the message line in the upper window.

This does not happen with the newsgroups I subscribe to. Neither the first nor last posts are ever opened before I click on a post's line in the upper window.

For the record, this is how I usually end up checking my mail in Outlook Express. From Internet Explorer, I click Tools > Mail and News > Read News.

Soon after my list of subscribed newsgroups comes up, if there in a message in my Inbox, I will be notified by a sound. I will then use the pull-down menu to go to my Inbox.

Any help?
Thanks ahead!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Outlook Express Annoyance
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Outlook Express Annoyance
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Outlook Express Annoyance
by Mark5019 / September 12, 2004 7:40 AM PDT

do you mean the preview pane? if so open oe go to view and turn off preview as thats a security door un check preview

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Outlook Express Annoyance
by Beauty Personified / September 12, 2004 1:02 PM PDT

I want my preview pane to remain, I just don't want the body of a message to show up until I click on the message in the list pane above the preview pane. I want to see the message's subject and sender ("From") before seeing the message. Currently, as soon as I open any mailbox - my Inbox, for example - the body of the last listed message automatically shows up in the preview pane.

With newsgroups, I get the list of posts in the upper pane, but the body of a post doesn't show up in the preview pane until I click on the post in the upper pane. I can see the post's subject and sender before seeing the message. (This way I can read the posts I want, then press the "Mark All as Read" icon without seeing any of the other post bodies.

I just realized something else. Right-clicking on a message just to delete it makes the body of the message show up in the preview pane as well. In order to delete messages in the Inbox folder that I do not want shown in the preview pane, I have to move the Inbox messages I want to save to another folder, then use Edit > Select All > Delete on the rest - i.e. the ones I want to delete without seeing them in the preview pane.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: hate to be the one to tell you....but
by jonah jones / September 12, 2004 3:36 PM PDT

"preview" IS the body of the message...

maybe you should use a program such as Mailwasher? it's good, it's simple and its free...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Outlook Express Annoyance
by Melati Hitam / September 12, 2004 8:09 PM PDT

like Jonah said, 'preview pane' is for previewing the message.

You said that you don't want to preview it... so just closed it or hide it in the layout option.

This way, you can right click the message, choose properties, click message source ... to view the header etc.

when you are ready to read or replying the message, just double click the message.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks everyone...
by Beauty Personified / September 13, 2004 12:28 AM PDT

...for putting up with me. I'm such a pain. Wink I figured out how to deal with this annoyance.

As Melati Hitam said, I set the layout not to show the preview pane. I tried this out and clicked on a message, which brought up a new window with the message.

I resized that window to where the preview pane used to be. Now whenever I click on a message, that window opens up where the preview pane used to be.

The only side-effect is that when I want to compose a message or post, the window that comes up is also positioned where the preview pane was. But I can deal with that.

Anyhoo...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Thanks everyone...
by Mark5019 / September 13, 2004 7:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks everyone...

its safer that way with out useing preview pane as useing it like double clicking good way to get a virus or worm.
so stay with out takes 1 more second to double click

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
slide the window
by AussiePete / September 12, 2004 6:42 PM PDT

run your mouse over the horizontal boarder and move it down so you dont see the contents!!
it is possible from memory to also not show a preview pain but a hassle showing/hiding all the time.
I use "Outlook" which is the big sister of "outlook express" which comes with office xp - with "Outlook" you can download just the header from the mail server and then decide which messages you want to fully download - with all the junk mail i get and i have a download limit with my ISP contract it suits me down to the ground.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Outlook Express Annoyance( idea)
by googlefan33 / September 13, 2004 6:01 AM PDT

use something that isnt microsoft , like Mozilla Thunderbird e-mail program. it works greatwith me . U should look into it .wwww.mozilla.org and or switch to Mozilla Firefox ( standalone and very customizable to the T ( its only in beta form ) but in a couple of weeks it wont

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.