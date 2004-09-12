Outlook Express Annoyance

do you mean the preview pane? if so open oe go to view and turn off preview as thats a security door un check preview
Hello,
Whenever I open any of the mailboxes in Outlook Express 6, the last (or only) message in the mailbox automatically opens in the window below. This is extremely annoying, especially if there happens to be spam in the mailbox.
I want to look at the subject of any message I get before deciding to look at the message itself - by clicking on the message line in the upper window.
This does not happen with the newsgroups I subscribe to. Neither the first nor last posts are ever opened before I click on a post's line in the upper window.
For the record, this is how I usually end up checking my mail in Outlook Express. From Internet Explorer, I click Tools > Mail and News > Read News.
Soon after my list of subscribed newsgroups comes up, if there in a message in my Inbox, I will be notified by a sound. I will then use the pull-down menu to go to my Inbox.
Any help?
Thanks ahead!