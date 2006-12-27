Outlook Calendar Spell check

"Spell checker won't work using a Signature in an Outlook 2003." It won't check the first 7 lines but will check the 8th line. This and other oddities are found all over.
Try tapping the F7 key to see if the spell check will work for you. If not you have to find a spell checker that works all over this aging system.
Bob
I had never noticed this until a co-worker pointed it out to me today. When scheduling an appointment, word does not spell check the notes area. Is there an option somewhere that I can turn on to spell check this, or is it just the nature of Outlook that I can miss-spell when scheduling meetings?