Outlook attachments not being received

So they use IE to make a mail with an attachment in a webmail program that they reach from msn.com. If I go there I see a "hotmail" icon on the top right, and if I click that I have to login with a "Microsoft account" in a page shown by login.live.com. I can't go further, because I don't have a hotmail.com, live.com, msn.com or whatever.com account managed by Microsoft that possibly is behind that screen.



That webmail account should have an inbox and a sent items box, or whatever it's called.



So now I can rephrase my questions:

- Is the mail actually sent? That's easy to see in the Sent Items box.

- Is the mail actually arriving in the inbox of the receiver. That's easy to see if you sent it to yourself.

- Is the attachment in the sent mail? In the received mail? That's easy to see by having a look at the size.

- Is the attachment shown as an attachment in the sent mail? In the received mail?

- Can you open the attachment in the the sent mail? In the received mail?



And some variations:

1. Use another browser (Firefox or Chrome)

2. Do it on another PC

3. Don't attach an attachment from the desktop, but from another folder.



If it goes wrong in a webbased mailprogram, it's rather safe to say that it's an issue with the site or the server. In that case: contact Microsoft, because it's their mail server and their website that loses the attachment. It could be something as simple as the account quota being reached.



At the moment I can't say anything is wrong with their PC.



The more from the questions above you can answer when they ask them, the better their support can be. So it's time to start experimenting if you want this solved.



Kees