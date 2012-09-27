Outlook attachments not being received

- Are they being sent? That's easy to see in the Sent Items box.
- Are they in the mail? That's easy to see by having a look at the size.
- Are they in the source of the mail. That's easy to see in the source of the mail.
- How are they being sent? From the QuickBooks program or from Outlook?
- Outlook stand-alone or Outlook linked to an Exchange or other mail server?
- Does it still work on their test machine (if they have one)?
- What changed since it last worked? Does it work OK if you go back to before that time (system restore)? Make a clone of the disk before you try, so you can go back to the current situation easily if that needs to be done.
Kees
A local landscaping company uses Outlook 2010 on their office machine running Windows 7. They use QuickBooks to manage their books. Recently, when they send emails to customers, the regular emails get through. However, if the email includes an attachment, the customer never receives it. This is happening across a lot of people but has only started recently. Any help would be appreciated.