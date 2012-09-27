Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Question

Outlook attachments not being received

by Disneyfan / September 27, 2012 11:36 PM PDT

A local landscaping company uses Outlook 2010 on their office machine running Windows 7. They use QuickBooks to manage their books. Recently, when they send emails to customers, the regular emails get through. However, if the email includes an attachment, the customer never receives it. This is happening across a lot of people but has only started recently. Any help would be appreciated.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Outlook attachments not being received
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Outlook attachments not being received
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: attachments
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 27, 2012 11:51 PM PDT

- Are they being sent? That's easy to see in the Sent Items box.
- Are they in the mail? That's easy to see by having a look at the size.
- Are they in the source of the mail. That's easy to see in the source of the mail.
- How are they being sent? From the QuickBooks program or from Outlook?
- Outlook stand-alone or Outlook linked to an Exchange or other mail server?
- Does it still work on their test machine (if they have one)?
- What changed since it last worked? Does it work OK if you go back to before that time (system restore)? Make a clone of the disk before you try, so you can go back to the current situation easily if that needs to be done.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Update: turns out not Outlook...
by Disneyfan / September 28, 2012 12:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: attachments

...they actually have an msn.com email address and simply use IE to access msn.com and then on to their mail.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So please restate the problem ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 28, 2012 12:43 AM PDT

in all necessary detail. For example, it's totally unclear what the relation is between Quickbooks on the one side and the browser they use to access their webbased mail on the other side.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok...
by Disneyfan / September 28, 2012 2:35 AM PDT

...the files are either created in Quickbooks and saved to the desktop or created via a scanner and saved to the desktop. From there, they use IE to access their msn.com account to create a new email, attach one of those files, and send. They are not sent directly from Quickbooks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: mail problem
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 28, 2012 3:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Ok...

So they use IE to make a mail with an attachment in a webmail program that they reach from msn.com. If I go there I see a "hotmail" icon on the top right, and if I click that I have to login with a "Microsoft account" in a page shown by login.live.com. I can't go further, because I don't have a hotmail.com, live.com, msn.com or whatever.com account managed by Microsoft that possibly is behind that screen.

That webmail account should have an inbox and a sent items box, or whatever it's called.

So now I can rephrase my questions:
- Is the mail actually sent? That's easy to see in the Sent Items box.
- Is the mail actually arriving in the inbox of the receiver. That's easy to see if you sent it to yourself.
- Is the attachment in the sent mail? In the received mail? That's easy to see by having a look at the size.
- Is the attachment shown as an attachment in the sent mail? In the received mail?
- Can you open the attachment in the the sent mail? In the received mail?

And some variations:
1. Use another browser (Firefox or Chrome)
2. Do it on another PC
3. Don't attach an attachment from the desktop, but from another folder.

If it goes wrong in a webbased mailprogram, it's rather safe to say that it's an issue with the site or the server. In that case: contact Microsoft, because it's their mail server and their website that loses the attachment. It could be something as simple as the account quota being reached.

At the moment I can't say anything is wrong with their PC.

The more from the questions above you can answer when they ask them, the better their support can be. So it's time to start experimenting if you want this solved.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 28, 2012 3:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: mail problem

why not work around the problem if it's urgent? Which I doubt, because you don't seem to take any actions.

Just open a free email account at yahoo or gmail, set the 'answer to' address to the existing msn.com address and start sending those mails.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.