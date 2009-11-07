Outlook 2007 Email Hyperlinks not working with Windows 7

No, I wouldn't. Especially if I was already taking the huge security risk that is using Outlook.



I don't care whose name is on the email, and whether or not I would trust them implicitly if they were standing next to me. I have absolutely no way of knowing, short of speaking to them directly, if they sent me this message, or if it was just some mass mailing email worm that sent it on their behalf... So to speak.



The Melissa worm of around 2000 was just the first real high profile email worm, but there were plenty of others before and after. Some would just quietly attach an infected attachment to every email sent. The sender had no idea it was being done, and if the recipient should open it, they joined the ranks of the infected. Then there was Melissa, which crippled email servers worldwide and made national news broadcasts. Then there were probably at least a half dozen or so variations on that before Microsoft stopped patching their programs for the specific threat, and went after the common exploit they were all using. Then you had a whole series of exploits involving the way Outlook and Outlook Express would parse links. People figured out that if you wrote the URL in a specific way, you could trick Outlook/Outlook Express into hiding part of the URL. So you might think you're going to PayPal, for example, and the URL might look like you're going to PayPal, but in reality there's a URL redirect command in there that's sending you somewhere else. You'd never see that unless you were copying and pasting the URL and giving it a quick once over. Of course in this instance, the problem was really with the reliance Outlook and Outlook Express have on Internet Explorer to render messages, so had you copied and pasted it into IE, you might not have seen the problem. Which is why I also cannot understand why people still use Internet Explorer, when they have to know that a single wrong click can mean hours of cleanup from the flood of malware that starts pouring in. No other browsers have this problem, all other browsers are free... I just cannot understand why people seem unwilling to take even the most basic steps to protect themselves. Simple things too. It's like rolling up the windows and locking the doors when you get out of your car. It takes a minimal amount of effort on your part, and provides you with a far greater amount of security than the effort you put in.



And since I was apparently too subtle for the original poster. My answer DID help with your problem. It's telling you that your problem is actually a blessing in disguise. You were playing Russian Roulette with your system's security, and sooner or later you were going to get the chamber with the bullet in it which would blow your system wide open for a tsunami of crap that you don't want to come flooding in. You've been lucky thus far, or at least so far as you know, but your luck would/will run out one day unless you decide to make some changes to how you use these programs.