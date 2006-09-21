Outlook 2000 email problem

Update your Outlook 2000 - run all your Malware scans first
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=5C011C70-47D0-4306-9FA4-8E92D36332FE&displaylang=EN
This started two days ago. While accessing my email I'd only get a small percentage of it each time, but after repeated attempts I'd eventually get all of it. Now I'm not getting any of it, even though the graph shows it downloading but no new email falls to my inbox.
I get an error message suggesting that this may be related to losing connection with the server and if the problem persists to contact my server.
I did, and they reset the exim but it didn't solve the problem. They don't believe it's a server problem and I don't think so either, since my wife who's on my same server, hasn't had any problems getting her email. (BTW, I can send out email, just not receive it.)
I'm at a loss, any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for your help.