by e. / September 21, 2006 3:12 PM PDT

This started two days ago. While accessing my email I'd only get a small percentage of it each time, but after repeated attempts I'd eventually get all of it. Now I'm not getting any of it, even though the graph shows it downloading but no new email falls to my inbox.

I get an error message suggesting that this may be related to losing connection with the server and if the problem persists to contact my server.

I did, and they reset the exim but it didn't solve the problem. They don't believe it's a server problem and I don't think so either, since my wife who's on my same server, hasn't had any problems getting her email. (BTW, I can send out email, just not receive it.)

I'm at a loss, any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for your help.

Outlook 2000 email problem
Think it's time to ........
by Trance_Zac / September 21, 2006 5:30 PM PDT
Further clarification?
by e. / September 22, 2006 6:05 AM PDT

Thanks for your reply. I've just run Adaware and Search & Destroy but they didn't fix the problem (although I haven't used the Office Update yet. I'm awaiting your reply to this).

Is that the kind of malware program you were referring to, or is there something else I should do?

Thanks again. I appreciate your help.

Here's where I am...
by e. / September 23, 2006 3:55 AM PDT

It turns out that I've run Adaware & Search & Destroy. There was a high level virus that I removed. It turns out that my Office Updates are up to date, but I'm still not accessing my email although occasionally a message or two will reach my inbox.

Does anyone have any ideas for me? Thanks.

Here's where I am...
by e. / September 23, 2006 11:18 AM PDT

