Outlook 2000 delegate access task/calendar printing problem

We have 2 admin assts here to our company president who have Delegate Access to his calendar and tasks.



They have setup "daily style" for printing his calendar so that it shows the day's calendar on the left, the top right shows his tasks, and the bottom right shows a monthly calendar.



They have the tasks categorized and have it sorted by category so the printout prints the categories and tasks.



One person can print this perfectly. The other admin only has the categories print and it shows "blank spaces" for the actual tasks (i.e. if a category has 3 tasks there will be 3 blank lines under the category).



To make this even crazier, when the admin who can't print the tasks under the categories says not to show the categories for his tasks, she can print the tasks in the calendar, but of course it is not categorized and all.



Any thoughts on this would be much appreciated. Both are using the same exact make, model and specs of PC and the same operating system and version of Outlook.