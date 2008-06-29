Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

out with the old?

by babypix / June 29, 2008 7:00 AM PDT

I have a 7-year-old (ouch!)Gateway laptop running Windows XP. I often get a message in a speech bubble saying I have no high speed port for my wireless router (although it seems to work fine). The new external hard drive won't work at all though. Can I go from USB 1.1 to 2.0? I have a sinking feeling this won't work. Husband wants a new digital camcorder but I am afraid we won't be able to connect to it. The laptop is used for no work purposes; we use the internet, email, and download from the digital camera to it (not even music or iPod usage). Any advice would be appreciated.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: out with the old?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: out with the old?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
The other issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2008 7:04 AM PDT
In reply to: out with the old?

How big is that hard disk? Digital Video and putting such to DVD usually means I must have 10 to 20 GB free. Got that?

As to USB 2.0, you add such via the laptop's PC-Card. But if it's FIREWIRE, so much the better. Example cards follow.

http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=DLX-181&cat=CCD

More are at newegg.com and these are not very expensive.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
are you shaking your head sadly?
by babypix / June 29, 2008 7:24 AM PDT
In reply to: The other issue.

we ARE worried about available space and hoped that the external hard drive would take care of it (Ex: put all the photos there and free up the laptop for other things). And I couldn't even tell where to look for that info but checking under "my computer" says 128 MB; I used to have a Mac and it always seemed to be right there to see how much room you had left.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
With 128MB RAM you don't want to do this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2008 8:30 AM PDT

Video work would be too tedious as capture may fail and DVD creation should be a 2 day run.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RAM ahd HDs are two different things. . .
by Coryphaeus / June 29, 2008 10:52 AM PDT

128 Meg is RAM, not the hard drive.

Double click My Computer, right click the C: drive, and click Properties to see the hard drive space used and available.

128 Meg is below bare minimum for any type of video work. The Add-on card for USB-2 or Firewire will enable you to connect to the external drive and/or camera, but if I were you I'd add RAM to the max.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
perhaps there is hope
by babypix / June 29, 2008 12:22 PM PDT

Thanks, I checked and it says:
File system NTFS
Total size 18.6 GB
Free space 10.4 GB

can this support a new USB card and an external hard drive? about the video, really I just want to store "baby eating blueberries" and "my first steps" kind of stuff. I am not looking to "polish" anyhting or do much in the way of editing, just make copies for Grandpa mostly.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Should be barely possible.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2008 11:39 PM PDT
In reply to: perhaps there is hope

The card I noted has BOTH USB 2.0 and Firewire at a great price. Firewire is the best way to do the transfer (please see our camcorder forum sticky) and I noted that card for the best possible outcome.

You'll want Windows XP and if you are still on Windows 98 or ME then just forget it for now.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
USB 2.0
by Phil Crase / June 29, 2008 10:47 AM PDT
In reply to: out with the old?

Yes you can get a USB 2.0 PCI slot card to upgrade. A camcorder is going to be a different ball game they function best through a firewire input, not USB. Also your system may need some upgrading to get it to do what you want it to do, so do a little research. You may be better off upgrading to a newer system hat already has the hardware upgrades.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: USB 2.0 card
by babypix / June 29, 2008 12:30 PM PDT
In reply to: USB 2.0

We are still researching cameras so I will keep in mind the USB vs. firewire concern.

About the card, I think there is a thread here in "storage" forum that says XP pre-dates USB 2.0 and so I wouldn't be able to add a card anyway. None of the other posts seemed to mention this so I didn't know how accurate that was or if I had misinterpreted what I read. I am a little squeamish about actually opening the case of the computer. I distinctly remember as a child being told by my father that you NEVER open the casing of anything! Hard to get past taht feeling!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.