out with the old?

How big is that hard disk? Digital Video and putting such to DVD usually means I must have 10 to 20 GB free. Got that?
As to USB 2.0, you add such via the laptop's PC-Card. But if it's FIREWIRE, so much the better. Example cards follow.
http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=DLX-181&cat=CCD
More are at newegg.com and these are not very expensive.
Bob
I have a 7-year-old (ouch!)Gateway laptop running Windows XP. I often get a message in a speech bubble saying I have no high speed port for my wireless router (although it seems to work fine). The new external hard drive won't work at all though. Can I go from USB 1.1 to 2.0? I have a sinking feeling this won't work. Husband wants a new digital camcorder but I am afraid we won't be able to connect to it. The laptop is used for no work purposes; we use the internet, email, and download from the digital camera to it (not even music or iPod usage). Any advice would be appreciated.