OSX install to Mac Mini will not go past keyboard verify

by Mac_Noobie / September 26, 2012 9:18 AM PDT

Hello to all that may be able to assist,

I am having a devil of a time trying to get OSX 10.4.7 (which I have the 2 start up disks for) on to my Mac Mini (late 2006 model: 166/2x256/60/combo/ap/bt). I only have a PC's USB mouse and keyboard to use with the system, which worked fine when an operating system was still on the computer.

I believe that one of my son's friends wiped the OS off of the hard drive by "accident". At least that's my best guess at the reason for this issue. But there may be some other underlying problem that I'm unaware of. I'm mainly a PC user and the only reason for getting an Apple/Mac was ease of use for my son. I came home to it not booting fully and prompting me as if it was factory fresh (but without an OS). I have looked online, tried several options and found nothing that helps.

Here's what I've tried so far:
1) When I first noticed the problem the computer would start up and go through the white background, then grey apple with loading "gear", to an animated multilingual welcome message, to a loading bar, and then to a screen that identified my non-Mac keyboard, then to Mac user id screen, to a file/partition transfer screen, and finally to another screen concerning my keyboard and country where it sits for hours if I let it.
2)First off I tried to start up in safe mode by holding the "shift" button. Nothing happened.
3) I tried repair disk by holding down the "command" and "R" buttons. Nothing happened.
4) I tried to use the start up manager to specify an OS by holding the "option" key. When the start up manager finally came up there was a picture of a HDD without an OS listed below, there was just the picture and an arrow below it.
5) At this point I thought that the OS was fairly well done for and decided to put the start up disks to use. As soon as the start up chime sounds I put in the disk and hold the "C" button, wait for the apple and gear, but before they come up the disc is ejected (I've tried both disks).

So now I'm down to resetting the NVRAM or PRRAM as the only other option that I can find on the web that sounds promising, however I'm not sure that option is best. I'm about at wit's end with this machine! Can anyone help?

Thanks,

Mac_Noobie

P.S. Sorry for the long explanation, but I was hoping to weed some of the simple answers.

7 total posts
Clarification Request
Put that DVD in first, before you shut down the machine
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 27, 2012 8:23 AM PDT

Shut down,
Power on and
immediately hold down the Option Key.

From your description, you are putting the DVD in way too late for it to be seen by the system.


P

Answer
Nice explanation.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2012 9:23 AM PDT
Reply to R.Proffitt
by Mac_Noobie / September 26, 2012 11:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Nice explanation.

Yeah, I've already checked with apple and found out that it's not covered anymore. I have also checked with friends and neighbors and no one has any Apple/Mac keyboards (guess I forgot to mention a few things that I had done before posting this). If I had the cash, I would go out and get one but that's just not in the cards for now.

Does anyone know anything further?

Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 27, 2012 3:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply to R.Proffitt

This new OS just came out so if anyone figures it out, I'm sure they'll post what they did. For example some figured out their Mac Pro needed a newer video card. In your case since it stopped on the keyboard, that's my cue to get an Apple keyboard.
Bob

Keyboard
by Mac_Noobie / October 27, 2012 4:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Nice explanation.

Well, after some time now, I was able to get a Mac keyboard.... This @*#$^%$ computer is still stopping on the keyboard screen. Is there any option other than lighting this thing on fire? Would a complete wipe of the hard drive make a difference? I'm sooooo done with Apple/Mac! ^&@%#$*@^#%$*&%@#$*^@#$^%@#^%$ UGH!!!!!!!!

I can't tell if you did any more searches.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 28, 2012 3:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Keyboard

The same thing happens on a nice laptop I own. It came with Vista and I thought I'd install 7. No way. Tried a lot of things and a look around the internet found no one found a way.

Why not drive a drive wipe?
Bob

