Mac OS forum

General discussion

OSX Application Focus

by Retheesh / November 7, 2007 12:02 PM PST

Ok, I don't know how to quite say this in a few words, so I'll give it in an example.

Say, if I had like a few applications open like Safari, Quicktime, Preview, Mail, and of course Finder. Let's assume that I am looking at the Machintosh HD folder. Once I click on a different program like Safari, it would bring Safari into focus, but SUDDENLY bring Finder back into focus, particularly the window I was just viewing. Then if I click Safari again, then Safari stays in focus. So basically, the program I click on doesn't necessarily become the frontmost program.

What puzzles me even more is that this problem does not occur all the time, nor is it limited to a particular program. It's either random or I cannot figure out the pattern or what triggers this behavior.

This is not much of a problem as it is an annoyance. I didn't have this problem when I initially bought the computer, it just came after a few months. Probably no doubt that some program that I installed did this.

I am using a Macbook Pro 2.2GHz with the 8600M GT. Currently running the latest Tiger. Please help me out as I have no idea how I would google this problem. If I can get an answer here, then that would be great!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: OSX Application Focus
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: OSX Application Focus
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Did you do anything drastic recently?
by Me, Myself and You / November 7, 2007 10:00 PM PST
In reply to: OSX Application Focus

Maybe an update or a program you loaded has done it. What's going on in Activity Monitor?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My Processes
by Retheesh / November 8, 2007 1:10 AM PST

Well, here's a list of my processes. Hope this helps:-

235 pmTool root 0.80 1 5.87 MB 36.48 MB Intel
234 Activity Monitor retheeshmanalal 2.20 2 27.14 MB 359.59 MB Intel
229 Safari retheeshmanalal 0.20 6 67.49 MB 467.68 MB Intel
228 mdimport nobody 0.00 3 2.98 MB 38.90 MB Intel
226 AppleSpell retheeshmanalal 0.00 1 1.88 MB 37.20 MB Intel
225 mdimport retheeshmanalal 0.00 4 3.14 MB 39.03 MB Intel
224 slpd root 0.00 6 1.06 MB 30.18 MB Intel
217 HPIO Trap Monito root 0.20 3 2.00 MB 38.84 MB Intel
212 mds retheeshmanalal 0.00 8 6.14 MB 46.15 MB Intel
199 AppleFileServer root 0.00 2 1.33 MB 33.57 MB Intel
186 hpusbmond root 0.00 1 904.00 KB 27.28 MB Intel
157 crashreporterd root 0.00 1 228.00 KB 26.61 MB Intel
151 automount root 0.00 3 1.48 MB 28.73 MB Intel
146 automount root 0.00 3 1.51 MB 29.02 MB Intel
143 rpc.lockd root 0.00 1 216.00 KB 26.67 MB Intel
134 nfsiod root 0.00 5 204.00 KB 28.63 MB Intel
120 ntpd root 0.00 1 432.00 KB 27.09 MB Intel
103 lookupd root 0.00 2 1.59 MB 28.52 MB Intel
100 HP Event Handler retheeshmanalal 0.00 3 3.74 MB 294.11 MB Intel
98 usbmuxd nobody 0.00 2 648.00 KB 26.98 MB Intel
97 UniversalAccessApp retheeshmanalal 0.60 1 4.48 MB 331.81 MB Intel
95 iCalAlarmScheduler retheeshmanalal 0.00 1 4.31 MB 294.36 MB Intel
94 GrowlHelperApp retheeshmanalal 0.00 2 5.49 MB 296.09 MB Intel
93 VirtueDesktops retheeshmanalal 0.00 1 34.28 MB 388.02 MB Intel
92 Caffeine retheeshmanalal 0.00 1 4.35 MB 333.82 MB Intel
91 smcFanControl retheeshmanalal 0.20 4 8.32 MB 357.46 MB Intel
90 iTunes Helper retheeshmanalal 0.00 2 2.70 MB 290.44 MB Intel
87 Finder retheeshmanalal 0.00 3 7.92 MB 363.60 MB Intel
85 SystemUIServer retheeshmanalal 0.00 3 13.09 MB 369.86 MB Intel
81 Dock retheeshmanalal 0.00 3 3.96 MB 330.55 MB Intel
78 pbs retheeshmanalal 0.00 2 2.71 MB 54.27 MB Intel
69 loginwindow retheeshmanalal 0.00 3 5.23 MB 330.41 MB Intel
68 ATSServer retheeshmanalal 0.00 2 3.71 MB 81.03 MB Intel
64 coreservicesd root 0.00 3 7.38 MB 36.72 MB Intel
63 blued root 0.00 1 2.95 MB 37.21 MB Intel
62 distnoted root 0.00 1 1.09 MB 27.03 MB Intel
53 WindowServer windowserver 1.80 4 51.05 MB 431.08 MB Intel
46 update root 0.30 1 244.00 KB 26.61 MB Intel
42 DirectoryService root 0.00 4 2.84 MB 30.31 MB Intel
41 notifyd root 0.00 2 484.00 KB 27.21 MB Intel
40 securityd root 0.00 2 1.96 MB 28.69 MB Intel
39 memberd root 0.00 3 960.00 KB 27.66 MB Intel
37 diskarbitrationd root 0.00 1 1.38 MB 27.13 MB Intel
36 coreaudiod root 0.00 1 1.43 MB 28.30 MB Intel
35 configd root 0.00 3 2.44 MB 29.41 MB Intel
32 syslogd root 0.00 1 428.00 KB 26.65 MB Intel
31 netinfod root 0.00 1 624.00 KB 26.93 MB Intel
30 mDNSResponder root 0.00 2 1.35 MB 27.36 MB Intel
29 KernelEventAgent root 0.00 2 1.04 MB 27.58 MB Intel
25 kextd root 0.00 2 1.17 MB 27.63 MB Intel
21 dynamic_pager root 0.00 1 188.00 KB 26.63 MB Intel
1 launchd root 0.00 3 540.00 KB 27.69 MB Intel
0 kernel_task root 2.20 52 83.23 MB 1.26 GB Intel

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wow, and I thought I was a power user...
by Me, Myself and You / November 8, 2007 1:28 AM PST
In reply to: My Processes

how much RAM do you have?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2GB of RAM
by Retheesh / November 8, 2007 2:44 PM PST

2GB of RAM. All Macbook Pros come with at least 2GB, right?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The list of processes is good
by Me, Myself and You / November 8, 2007 7:21 PM PST
In reply to: 2GB of RAM

but I still need to know if there have been any recent changes you have made, such as installing a program or uninstalling one.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not gonna help like this
by Retheesh / November 10, 2007 4:57 PM PST

I do appreciate your help, but I think I know where you are going with this. Your probably gonna ask me to uninstall program x, then program y, etc etc. But one thing you have to understand is that this is an OS issue. Sure, I agree that some program that I installed may have caused this, but I'm still going to use the problem-causing program regardless.

One thing I don't understand is why an installed program would cause such a behavior in OSX? It's not like installed programs need to modify the basic GUI for it to work.

Sorry, I'm just frustrated. It's such a small issue, but it's irritating. It would be nice if someone can decipher my processes list and tell me of any anomalies that I can look into, if any. Well, I'll list all the programs that I've ever installed:-

-Zipeg
-iWorks '08
-Colliquy
-LiquidCD
-Poisoned
-RealPlayer
-Azureus
-SixtyForce
-Cyberduck
-Psi
-Perian
-Flip4Mac
-BootCamp
-SMC Fan Control
-VirtueDesktops
-Growl
-Verey (Uninstalled)
-iCalFix
-HP 6100 Drivers
-Safari Beta

That should be it. Hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.