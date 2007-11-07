OSX Application Focus

Ok, I don't know how to quite say this in a few words, so I'll give it in an example.



Say, if I had like a few applications open like Safari, Quicktime, Preview, Mail, and of course Finder. Let's assume that I am looking at the Machintosh HD folder. Once I click on a different program like Safari, it would bring Safari into focus, but SUDDENLY bring Finder back into focus, particularly the window I was just viewing. Then if I click Safari again, then Safari stays in focus. So basically, the program I click on doesn't necessarily become the frontmost program.



What puzzles me even more is that this problem does not occur all the time, nor is it limited to a particular program. It's either random or I cannot figure out the pattern or what triggers this behavior.



This is not much of a problem as it is an annoyance. I didn't have this problem when I initially bought the computer, it just came after a few months. Probably no doubt that some program that I installed did this.



I am using a Macbook Pro 2.2GHz with the 8600M GT. Currently running the latest Tiger. Please help me out as I have no idea how I would google this problem. If I can get an answer here, then that would be great!