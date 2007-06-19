OS boot issues on newly built computer

One problem I've encountered numerous times is a previous installation of Windows blocking a new installation or repair operation because a particular file could not be properly erased and then overwritten. The quick solution has been to use DBAN to completely wipe the drive and start with a clean slate.
Another possibility is that the SATA hard drive it throwing XP into a dither. Try disabling then re-enabling SATA support in the BIOS and see if the manufacturer has a BIOS update or SATA drivers available for download.
John
I am unable to boot or reboot from an XP OS disc. Keep encountering multiple "Set up cannot copy the file" error messages. To many to list. Any suggestions???
QX6700
nForce 680i SLI
WD 150g Raptor
Nvidia 8800GTX
XP medicaenter edition w/ updates OEM