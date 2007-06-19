PC Applications forum

OS boot issues on newly built computer

by tubbydude1970 / June 19, 2007 3:40 AM PDT

I am unable to boot or reboot from an XP OS disc. Keep encountering multiple "Set up cannot copy the file" error messages. To many to list. Any suggestions???

QX6700
nForce 680i SLI
WD 150g Raptor
Nvidia 8800GTX
XP medicaenter edition w/ updates OEM

Was the hard drive previously used?
by John.Wilkinson / June 19, 2007 5:18 AM PDT

One problem I've encountered numerous times is a previous installation of Windows blocking a new installation or repair operation because a particular file could not be properly erased and then overwritten. The quick solution has been to use DBAN to completely wipe the drive and start with a clean slate.

Another possibility is that the SATA hard drive it throwing XP into a dither. Try disabling then re-enabling SATA support in the BIOS and see if the manufacturer has a BIOS update or SATA drivers available for download.

John

Re: was hard drive used?
by tubbydude1970 / June 19, 2007 5:58 AM PDT

The drive was new. I tried to previously load Xp Home Edition and could not get it to fully load (i.e. BSOD). So, purchased Xp mediacenter edition and now it won't load without multiple error messages as noted in previous message. Should I try to load the motherboard drivers disk before loading the OS? Also, I will try the DBAn suggestion. Thanks and keep the suggetions comming.

tubbydude1970

maybe.....just your cd-rom
by mark04276 / June 19, 2007 12:15 PM PDT

isnt working properly....try a different one.

