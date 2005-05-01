Orion's Senior Prom

Thread display:
very nice
my hairs as long or longer but mines white:D
Thanks, Mark
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 12:42 AM PDT
Ya' know, I don't mind the long hair so much now (I got used to it after awhile); but I don't like the goatee. I have told him that I think it looks like a hairy tarantula got stuck to his c hin! LOL At least he was cooperative enough to shave it off for his Senior pictures.
Actually, I think the goatee is handsome
It adds some length to his face, and makes him look older.
Not that I wanna start any fights or anything!
(Go Orion!)
--Cindi
Gee, thanks, Cindi
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 9:49 PM PDT
You're alot of help!!
Orion came walking in while I was looking at your post. He didn't know I had posted his pics :). So he reads what you said, laughs and says "Guess that will teach you for posting my pictures for the whole world to see, and it's just you and Grammy that don't like my goatee."
Rotten kid
--Marcia
Hey look on the bright side Marcia ...
by
Evie
May 1, 2005 10:00 PM PDT
... at least he doesn't have one of those idiotic tufts of hair under his lip that look like someone didn't wipe their mouth or something!
Nice pics! Thanks for sharing
Evie
Thanks, Evie :)
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 10:07 PM PDT
Yes, I suppose it could be worse. I've seen some pretty scruffy looking facial hair (and people in general). LOL
Mom helped us get Orion's Graduation announcements finished this weekend. Glad that's out of the way. The time goes by so quickly. Seems it was just last year that he was starting High School **sigh**
BY THE WAY: You are all invited to come for Graduation on June 4th
(NT) send air fare:)
(NT) Wish I could - that would be cool! :))
by
MarciaB
May 2, 2005 3:50 AM PDT
(NT) Great, been wanting to visit, do we bring my own towels
Oh criminy!
by
MarciaB
May 2, 2005 1:56 AM PDT
"soul patch"? There is actually a positive-sounding name for the tarantula-on-the-chin look??
I will never get the hang of this mother-of-a-teenage-boy thing!!!!!!!!
LOL LOL
P.S. You guys aren't helping me any at all!!
P.P.S. I have hiccups that I can't get rid of!! I hate that! Longest I have had them as an adult is 45 minutes. Thought I was gonna' die! None of the usual tricks will work. I keep having to backspace and fix typos because of a hiccup. dang! dang! dang!
hey Mark! your hair
my beard?
j/k Marcia
a very handsome couple!
jonah
(NT) Thanks, Jonah (crazy guy ;) )
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 2:01 AM PDT
my mustache is brown lol
Collapse -
(NT) A reverse Bolton then ;-)
by
Evie
May 1, 2005 10:01 PM PDT
(NT) Nice looking couple, Marcia!
Collapse -
What terrific looking kids, congrats Marcia.
by
Ziks511
May 1, 2005 5:17 PM PDT
Robbie attended the Semi-formal just a couple of weeks ago, with his v.v. cute girl of 2+ years now, Leigh Ann. Leigh Ann confused the issue of never wearing a dress somebody has seen by wearing her Grade 8 prom dress !!! Yes,they are both in Grade 12, and yes, she is that petite. It's a bit of a Mutt and Jeff twosome since Robbie is now 6'2 though rail thin. There's a clear foot of difference in their heights, but they make a curiously endearing couple. Of the two of them, you can guess who the athlete is, Leigh Ann, of course, major track star with an intensity that would intimidate a laser cannon.
Formal to be held at the end of June. Photos? Maybe. Robbie has discovered the trick that if you're holding the camera, you almost never show up in the pictures.
Hope school went well for Orion and Rachel and that the future will treat them with care and respect. They, and we, deserve that. (Sorry, my Liberal Values are intruding.)
Rob Boyter
Robbie, from the day he returned to the Canadian school system, said, "I think I'll do two years in Grade 12." Initially I thought this was occasioned by the shock of confronting a moderately challenging school system after coasting for 4 years in England, but his intent has not wavered and despite his current residence on the honor roll and easy admission to the University of Toronto http://www.utoronto.ca/ he is still insistent that he will take a full course load next year of entirely different subjects, "for breadth" before dipping his toes in the waters of University life. Most curious, because his g/f is off to McMaster University http://www.mcmaster.ca/ in Hamilton come September at something approaching light-speed and Robbie will be one of the elder statesmen of Humberside Collegiate doing his putative 6th Form year. (6th Form is the pre-university year in the UK school system, only those headed for "Uni", as it is called there, go to 6th Form and rules are considerably slackened for them.)
Robbie is destined for U of Toronto (Toronto is the Algonkian word for "the place where people make lots of money" as opposed to Ottawa, which is an Ottawan word for "the place where they spend all the money").
"Kanata" is the Algonkian word for "village" which may explain the overall political views current in Canada.
U of Toronto may be Algonkian for "place where Robbie's parents can afford to send him while having him live at home because they're cheap and have just bought an old house" but I could be wrong.
By the way, congratulate me, I've been diagnosed with Sleep Apnea and will be sleeping in a mask for the rest of my life. Imagine the amatory possibilities. (None). This is the latest stage on the quest for "What turned the fireball into a couch potato over the last 20 years?" I still think it's Chronic Fatigue but since I do demonstrably have Sleep Apnea (I stop breathing every 2 minutes on average) and restless legs disturbing my sleep, this is the first treatment offering anything like decent results. Goodbye $800 Canadian though (?$650 US), the government only pays for half of the CPAP machine. It's possible that Nancy's Health insurance will reimburse us.
Thank you much, Rob
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 9:53 PM PDT
You can certainly find the "family" side of SE by posting something about a family member.
Was surprised to read of your recent diagnosis of sleep apnea. I certainly do hope that the treatment will be successful. Not getting restful sleep can interfere with so many things. It can also make one quite grouchy and crabby
Take care, Rob,
--Marcia
Awwww, sounds bad about the apnea!
I think my husband may have that, although he's never been checked. Amore may not be that much of an issue. Ya only gotta wear the mask while sleeping, right?
I myself have the restless legs (to go along with kidney disease and fibromyalgia), so I can sympathize! I take Quinine, clonazepam and requip to control it. Have you tried any medication for it?
Hope we do get to see some pics of Robbie and Leigh Ann real soon.
--Cindi
Collapse -
Not yet Cindi, only diagnosed last Friday, and I've rarely
by
Ziks511
May 2, 2005 10:08 AM PDT
noticed the restless legs part, nor has my wife. Trouble is, as the energy levels fall so does the physical activity and thus the weight climbs. I am now significantly over weight and my neck size has passed the crucial 17 inch marker (below that, you're probably OK, on or above, you're probably in trouble).
My personal history, leaving aside chronic depression which has been life long since childhood along with the asthma, has been the onset, about 1984 (shortly after we moved to Canada) of significant nerve pain from shoulders to ankles all down the front [only] of my body (now much reduced or else I've gotten used to it) combined with elevated fatigue levels. The fatigue levels have progressed over the years to the point that I was falling asleep and oversleeping on lunchbreaks and going to bed at 8 PM in order to get up at 7 AM. This in a guy who was once a chronic overachiever and was active enough for 3 normal people. I used to cycle everywhere, now I send my son to the corner store. I get out of the house twice a week on a good week and I have no job to speak of (I do a little consulting work from my home).
I don't know if this fits anybody else's experience, but it seems to sound a lot like Chronic Fatigue to me. Trouble is, it's hard to find a Medical Professional who will make that diagnosis. I have shied away from researching CFS on the internet because you tend to find what you want to find that way, and you tend to see yourself in a lot of diagnoses too. (A very funny riff on the suggestibility of the patient occurs in Jerome K. Jerome's Three Men in a Boat right at the beginning. I recommend the book as laugh out loud funny even though it was written about 1881).
Only book I've read on Chronic Fatigue is Osler's Web by Hillary Johnson who first wrote about Epstein-Barr and CFS in 1987. It's an OK book but I'd like something more definitive combined with treatment.
Boy, I hope the CPAP works to lift my energy level to the point where 10 hours sleep is enough.
Many thanks for your care and concern and for the niblets of info all those sufferers out there in SE-land have shared over the last 8 months while I've been online. I've learned things and derived much moral support.
Rob
You are lucky you haven't been aware of it.
It's a terrible thing to experience while trying to get to sleep!
It's really funny (funny odd, not funny ha ha) about your being an overachiever and active. I was as well, before I had to quit working. I'd been working since age 16, and got my degree by doing a 3 year program in 2 years. After getting a great job where it looked like I'd retire from, I got ill. After overachieving for many years, suddenly over a period of a couple of years I dropped to 4 hour workdays at a desk job and it was still too much for me. I'd need about 18 hours of sleep a day. I couldn't do anything I enjoyed doing either, it wasn't just work. I'm at the point now where I might be able to handle a part-time job if it's sedentary, so although it's MUCH improved for me now from what it was, I still have trouble dealing with a day where I don't get enough sleep. My doc was on the fence between fibromyalgia and CFS, but settled on the former.
It seems like many auto-immune issues attack people like us.
Hope you get relief!
--Cindi
Collapse -
From what I remember reading/hearing in the early days
by
Ziks511
May 2, 2005 4:13 PM PDT
of discussions about "Yuppie Flu" it was mentioned that it seemed to target or be most prevalent in those who had a full and very active life/work schedule. I only sleep 14 to 16 hours a day unless I force myself to get up and do something. It's like The Night of the Living Dead in our house, I wander around in a stupor for my 5 1/2 hours of awake time from 3:30 PM to 9 PM, fall into bed at 9 and fall asleep til 1 or 2 AM then find myself awake (but v.v. tired) til 5 or 6 or 7 and fall asleep again.
My deepest sleep occurs between 11 AM and 6 PM. If I schedule something for between 10 AM and about 3:30 PM I'll most likely sleep through the alarms. All 3 of them. The number of times I have awakened to my wife coming home saying "How long has the clock radio been buzzing?" are beyond counting. Well it's 2 AM here, and I'm headed back to bed to try to get more sleep, I have errands tomorrow, which I put off from today (yesterday) because I couldn't wake up.
Hope things improve for both of us Cindy, and anyone else out there with this horrid condition. If I get any good news, I'll pass it along, but I can recommend the Sleep Apnea study as valuable even if you can't sleep more than 3.4 hours (my achievement) because they can still get good readings. Hope your insurance will cover it for your hubby, and best wishes to him.
The reason that the study and treatment is important, though I'm sure you know this, is because of the high blood pressure that develops after age 50 in us apnea sufferers. That can be fatal.
Rob
(NT) rob im so sorry wish i was a miricle worker
Collapse -
(NT) Loverly couple ;-)
by
Diana
May 1, 2005 10:35 PM PDT
Collapse -
(NT) Tks, Diana. I thought so, too :)
by
MarciaB
May 1, 2005 10:49 PM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks for sharing, Marcia!
Darling couple!
Betcha they had a grand time at the Prom!
Proms are a "Rite of Passage", and a high school event that is long remembered.
You have every reason to be proud!
Angeline
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com