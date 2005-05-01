Orion's Senior Prom

Robbie attended the Semi-formal just a couple of weeks ago, with his v.v. cute girl of 2+ years now, Leigh Ann. Leigh Ann confused the issue of never wearing a dress somebody has seen by wearing her Grade 8 prom dress !!! Yes,they are both in Grade 12, and yes, she is that petite. It's a bit of a Mutt and Jeff twosome since Robbie is now 6'2 though rail thin. There's a clear foot of difference in their heights, but they make a curiously endearing couple. Of the two of them, you can guess who the athlete is, Leigh Ann, of course, major track star with an intensity that would intimidate a laser cannon.



Formal to be held at the end of June. Photos? Maybe. Robbie has discovered the trick that if you're holding the camera, you almost never show up in the pictures.



Hope school went well for Orion and Rachel and that the future will treat them with care and respect. They, and we, deserve that. (Sorry, my Liberal Values are intruding.)



Rob Boyter



Robbie, from the day he returned to the Canadian school system, said, "I think I'll do two years in Grade 12." Initially I thought this was occasioned by the shock of confronting a moderately challenging school system after coasting for 4 years in England, but his intent has not wavered and despite his current residence on the honor roll and easy admission to the University of Toronto http://www.utoronto.ca/ he is still insistent that he will take a full course load next year of entirely different subjects, "for breadth" before dipping his toes in the waters of University life. Most curious, because his g/f is off to McMaster University http://www.mcmaster.ca/ in Hamilton come September at something approaching light-speed and Robbie will be one of the elder statesmen of Humberside Collegiate doing his putative 6th Form year. (6th Form is the pre-university year in the UK school system, only those headed for "Uni", as it is called there, go to 6th Form and rules are considerably slackened for them.)

Robbie is destined for U of Toronto (Toronto is the Algonkian word for "the place where people make lots of money" as opposed to Ottawa, which is an Ottawan word for "the place where they spend all the money").

"Kanata" is the Algonkian word for "village" which may explain the overall political views current in Canada.



U of Toronto may be Algonkian for "place where Robbie's parents can afford to send him while having him live at home because they're cheap and have just bought an old house" but I could be wrong.



By the way, congratulate me, I've been diagnosed with Sleep Apnea and will be sleeping in a mask for the rest of my life. Imagine the amatory possibilities. (None). This is the latest stage on the quest for "What turned the fireball into a couch potato over the last 20 years?" I still think it's Chronic Fatigue but since I do demonstrably have Sleep Apnea (I stop breathing every 2 minutes on average) and restless legs disturbing my sleep, this is the first treatment offering anything like decent results. Goodbye $800 Canadian though (?$650 US), the government only pays for half of the CPAP machine. It's possible that Nancy's Health insurance will reimburse us.