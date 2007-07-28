Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Opinions please on gigabit. . .

by Coryphaeus / July 28, 2007 1:07 PM PDT

With Gb routers dirt cheap, a Linksys WRT350N for 154 at Amazon, and Gb Nics for under 30 bucks, I'm thinking about making the move. I'm more concerned with wired speed in relation to a hard drive read/write speed. I know that data transfer at 100 Mb LAN speed is slower than a drive's R/W speed, but what about Gb speed? Is a Gb LAN overkill on a home network?

Any thoughts, opinions, facts?

Gb Network
by colbox98 / July 30, 2007 1:38 AM PDT

I guess that really depends on what you will be doing on your home network... For 99% of the population I would say it is probably over kill at this point in time. But if you are going to be transferring large video files or streaming a lot of data back and forth it might be worth it. You are not going to notice that much difference when just doing small transfers here and there. And it will make no difference with your internet browsing, as your internet link will be significantly slower then even a 100MB network. I imagine in years to come Gb in the home might be more common as people start setting up multimedia hubs and streaming things throughout the house. I don't know exactly how it would compare to hard drive speed, but your hard drive is still going to be faster. So if your question is whether your hard drive will limit your network speed, that's not going to happen. Remember Gb speed is a theoretical limit of what is possible. Real world you are never going to actually get that speed out of the link.

So for now, I don't know how useful it would be for you, it all depends on what you will be using it for. Of course, dropping a 454 in your grocery getter is probably over kill too, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun ;-).

(NT) I can relate to the Tim Allen mindset, "More Power!".
by Coryphaeus / July 30, 2007 8:38 AM PDT
Not quite overkill, but it depends on what you're doing.
by trubbleshute / August 5, 2007 12:11 PM PDT

If you are only surfing the internet with your devices then it's overkill, I doubt you have a 100mb line into your house.

If you're using a computer to store all your movies, music, and DVDs you have collected over the last decade and then stream them to your TV/Entertainment station, then it probably isn't overkill at all; especially with HD video becoming common.

