Opera, Chrome and Nero wont run or reinstall

We know it can interfere today. Maybe all this protection (esp. spybot) is tripping and gumming up the works?
Bob
I am using WindowsXP SP2 and Symantec Antivirus V10. Opera & chrome browsers and Nero are not running on my computer for a month now. I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling them too but the setup process is terminated automatically. I have done the following things but no use:
1. Tried all popular online scnners including Avast, Kaspersky, Trend micro AVG, NOD and Norton etc.
2. Tried all popular anti malware programs like Malwarebytes and Spybot search and destroy etc.
3. I have also tried free versions of online AV programs like Kaspersky, AVG etc.
4. I also messed with the registry carefully(only for Opera), deleting all references of Opera in the registry.
5. Tried running in safe mode
6. Tried disabling all but the minimally required services.
I've used all my wisdom of computers but the problem is still there. any help would be greatly appreciated.
FYI, HijackThis log is posted below:
Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.2 Scan saved at 10:31:07 PM, on 10/7/2011 Platform: Windows XP SP2 (WinNT 5.01.2600) MSIE: Internet Explorer v8.00 (8.00.6001.18702) Boot mode: Normal Running processes: C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccSetMgr.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccEvtMgr.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe C:\WINDOWS\Explorer.EXE C:\PROGRA~1\SYMANT~1\VPTray.exe C:\Program Files\USB Disk Security\USBGuard.exe C:\Program Files\Yuna Software\Messenger Plus!\PlusService.exe C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\DefWatch.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxpers.exe C:\Program Files\Java\jre6\bin\jqs.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtSrv.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\hkcmd.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccApp.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\WLTRAY.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxsrvc.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apoint.exe C:\Program Files\Real\RealPlayer\update\realsched.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\ApMsgFwd.exe C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\HidFind.exe C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe C:\Documents and Settings\Mudassir\Local Settings\Apps\F.lux\flux.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apntex.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtMng.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosA2dp.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtHsp.exe C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Contacts\wlcomm.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\tosOBEX.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\tosBtProc.exe C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Trend Micro\HijackThis\HijackThis.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\NOTEPAD.EXE R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = about:blank R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157 R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = about:blank R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings,ProxyServer = staffproxy.kfu.edu.sa:8080 O2 - BHO: RealPlayer Download and Record Plugin for Internet Explorer - {3049C3E9-B461-4BC5-8870-4C09146192CA} - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\Real\RealPlayer\BrowserRecordPlugin\IE\rpbrowserrecordplugin.dll O2 - BHO: Spybot-S&D IE Protection - {53707962-6F74-2D53-2644-206D7942484F} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O2 - BHO: Windows Live Sign-in Helper - {9030D464-4C02-4ABF-8ECC-5164760863C6} - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Windows Live\WindowsLiveLogin.dll O2 - BHO: IeCatch2 Class - {A5366673-E8CA-11D3-9CD9-0090271D075B} - C:\PROGRA~1\FlashGet\jccatch.dll O3 - Toolbar: FlashGet Bar - {E0E899AB-F487-11D5-8D29-0050BA6940E3} - C:\PROGRA~1\FlashGet\fgiebar.dll O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [vptray] C:\PROGRA~1\SYMANT~1\VPTray.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [USB Antivirus] C:\Program Files\USB Disk Security\USBGuard.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [PlusService] C:\Program Files\Yuna Software\Messenger Plus!\PlusService.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Persistence] C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxpers.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [ITSecMng] %ProgramFiles%\TOSHIBA\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\ItSecMng.exe /START O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IgfxTray] C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxtray.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [HotKeysCmds] C:\WINDOWS\system32\hkcmd.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [ccApp] "C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccApp.exe" O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Broadcom Wireless Manager UI] C:\WINDOWS\system32\WLTRAY.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Apoint] C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apoint.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [TkBellExe] "C:\Program Files\Real\RealPlayer\update\realsched.exe" -osboot O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NeroFilterCheck] C:\WINDOWS\system32\NeroCheck.exe O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [msnmsgr] "C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe" /background O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [MSMSGS] "C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe" /background O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [F.lux] "C:\Documents and Settings\Mudassir\Local Settings\Apps\F.lux\flux.exe" /noshow O4 - Global Startup: Bluetooth Manager.lnk = ? O6 - HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Restrictions present O6 - HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel present O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {DFB852A3-47F8-48C4-A200-58CAB36FD2A2} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Spybot - Search & Destroy Configuration - {DFB852A3-47F8-48C4-A200-58CAB36FD2A2} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O16 - DPF: {4B54A9DE-EF1C-4EBE-A328-7C28EA3B433A} (BitDefender QuickScan Control) - http://quickscan.bitdefender.com/qsax/qsax.cab O16 - DPF: {7530BFB8-7293-4D34-9923-61A11451AFC5} - http://download.eset.com/special/eos/OnlineScanner.cab O23 - Service: Adobe LM Service - Adobe Systems - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Adobe Systems Shared\Service\Adobelmsvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Event Manager (ccEvtMgr) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccEvtMgr.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Password Validation (ccPwdSvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccPwdSvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Settings Manager (ccSetMgr) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccSetMgr.exe O23 - Service: Symantec AntiVirus Definition Watcher (DefWatch) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\DefWatch.exe O23 - Service: Java Quick Starter (JavaQuickStarterService) - Sun Microsystems, Inc. - C:\Program Files\Java\jre6\bin\jqs.exe O23 - Service: SAVRoam (SavRoam) - symantec - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\SavRoam.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Network Drivers Service (SNDSrvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\SNDSrvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec SPBBCSvc (SPBBCSvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\SPBBC\SPBBCSvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec AntiVirus - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\Rtvscan.exe O23 - Service: TOSHIBA Bluetooth Service - TOSHIBA CORPORATION - C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtSrv.exe O23 - Service: Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service (wltrysvc) - Unknown owner - C:\WINDOWS\System32\WLTRYSVC.EXE (file missing) -- End of file - 6795 bytes