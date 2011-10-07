Windows Legacy OS forum

Question

Opera, Chrome and Nero wont run or reinstall

by mudassir_ilyas / October 7, 2011 6:04 AM PDT

I am using WindowsXP SP2 and Symantec Antivirus V10. Opera & chrome browsers and Nero are not running on my computer for a month now. I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling them too but the setup process is terminated automatically. I have done the following things but no use:

1. Tried all popular online scnners including Avast, Kaspersky, Trend micro AVG, NOD and Norton etc.
2. Tried all popular anti malware programs like Malwarebytes and Spybot search and destroy etc.
3. I have also tried free versions of online AV programs like Kaspersky, AVG etc.
4. I also messed with the registry carefully(only for Opera), deleting all references of Opera in the registry.
5. Tried running in safe mode
6. Tried disabling all but the minimally required services.

I've used all my wisdom of computers but the problem is still there. any help would be greatly appreciated.

FYI, HijackThis log is posted below:

Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.2 Scan saved at 10:31:07 PM, on 10/7/2011 Platform: Windows XP SP2 (WinNT 5.01.2600) MSIE: Internet Explorer v8.00 (8.00.6001.18702) Boot mode: Normal Running processes: C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccSetMgr.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccEvtMgr.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe C:\WINDOWS\Explorer.EXE C:\PROGRA~1\SYMANT~1\VPTray.exe C:\Program Files\USB Disk Security\USBGuard.exe C:\Program Files\Yuna Software\Messenger Plus!\PlusService.exe C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\DefWatch.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxpers.exe C:\Program Files\Java\jre6\bin\jqs.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtSrv.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\hkcmd.exe C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccApp.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\WLTRAY.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxsrvc.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apoint.exe C:\Program Files\Real\RealPlayer\update\realsched.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\ApMsgFwd.exe C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\HidFind.exe C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe C:\Documents and Settings\Mudassir\Local Settings\Apps\F.lux\flux.exe C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apntex.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtMng.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosA2dp.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtHsp.exe C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Contacts\wlcomm.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\tosOBEX.exe C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\tosBtProc.exe C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\IEXPLORE.EXE C:\Program Files\Trend Micro\HijackThis\HijackThis.exe C:\WINDOWS\system32\NOTEPAD.EXE R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = about:blank R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157 R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = about:blank R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings,ProxyServer = staffproxy.kfu.edu.sa:8080 O2 - BHO: RealPlayer Download and Record Plugin for Internet Explorer - {3049C3E9-B461-4BC5-8870-4C09146192CA} - C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\Real\RealPlayer\BrowserRecordPlugin\IE\rpbrowserrecordplugin.dll O2 - BHO: Spybot-S&D IE Protection - {53707962-6F74-2D53-2644-206D7942484F} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O2 - BHO: Windows Live Sign-in Helper - {9030D464-4C02-4ABF-8ECC-5164760863C6} - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Windows Live\WindowsLiveLogin.dll O2 - BHO: IeCatch2 Class - {A5366673-E8CA-11D3-9CD9-0090271D075B} - C:\PROGRA~1\FlashGet\jccatch.dll O3 - Toolbar: FlashGet Bar - {E0E899AB-F487-11D5-8D29-0050BA6940E3} - C:\PROGRA~1\FlashGet\fgiebar.dll O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [vptray] C:\PROGRA~1\SYMANT~1\VPTray.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [USB Antivirus] C:\Program Files\USB Disk Security\USBGuard.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [PlusService] C:\Program Files\Yuna Software\Messenger Plus!\PlusService.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Persistence] C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxpers.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [ITSecMng] %ProgramFiles%\TOSHIBA\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\ItSecMng.exe /START O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [IgfxTray] C:\WINDOWS\system32\igfxtray.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [HotKeysCmds] C:\WINDOWS\system32\hkcmd.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [ccApp] "C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccApp.exe" O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Broadcom Wireless Manager UI] C:\WINDOWS\system32\WLTRAY.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Apoint] C:\Program Files\Apoint2K\Apoint.exe O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [TkBellExe] "C:\Program Files\Real\RealPlayer\update\realsched.exe" -osboot O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NeroFilterCheck] C:\WINDOWS\system32\NeroCheck.exe O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [msnmsgr] "C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe" /background O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [MSMSGS] "C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe" /background O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [F.lux] "C:\Documents and Settings\Mudassir\Local Settings\Apps\F.lux\flux.exe" /noshow O4 - Global Startup: Bluetooth Manager.lnk = ? O6 - HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Restrictions present O6 - HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Control Panel present O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {DFB852A3-47F8-48C4-A200-58CAB36FD2A2} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Spybot - Search & Destroy Configuration - {DFB852A3-47F8-48C4-A200-58CAB36FD2A2} - C:\PROGRA~1\SPYBOT~1\SDHelper.dll O16 - DPF: {4B54A9DE-EF1C-4EBE-A328-7C28EA3B433A} (BitDefender QuickScan Control) - http://quickscan.bitdefender.com/qsax/qsax.cab O16 - DPF: {7530BFB8-7293-4D34-9923-61A11451AFC5} - http://download.eset.com/special/eos/OnlineScanner.cab O23 - Service: Adobe LM Service - Adobe Systems - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Adobe Systems Shared\Service\Adobelmsvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Event Manager (ccEvtMgr) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccEvtMgr.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Password Validation (ccPwdSvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccPwdSvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Settings Manager (ccSetMgr) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\ccSetMgr.exe O23 - Service: Symantec AntiVirus Definition Watcher (DefWatch) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\DefWatch.exe O23 - Service: Java Quick Starter (JavaQuickStarterService) - Sun Microsystems, Inc. - C:\Program Files\Java\jre6\bin\jqs.exe O23 - Service: SAVRoam (SavRoam) - symantec - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\SavRoam.exe O23 - Service: Symantec Network Drivers Service (SNDSrvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\SNDSrvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec SPBBCSvc (SPBBCSvc) - Symantec Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Symantec Shared\SPBBC\SPBBCSvc.exe O23 - Service: Symantec AntiVirus - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files\Symantec AntiVirus\Rtvscan.exe O23 - Service: TOSHIBA Bluetooth Service - TOSHIBA CORPORATION - C:\Program Files\Toshiba\Bluetooth Toshiba Stack\TosBtSrv.exe O23 - Service: Dell Wireless WLAN Tray Service (wltrysvc) - Unknown owner - C:\WINDOWS\System32\WLTRYSVC.EXE (file missing) -- End of file - 6795 bytes

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Opera, Chrome and Nero wont run or reinstall
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Opera, Chrome and Nero wont run or reinstall
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Hard to read but I did spy SPYBOT.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 7, 2011 6:18 AM PDT

We know it can interfere today. Maybe all this protection (esp. spybot) is tripping and gumming up the works?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Uninstalling these programs didn't work either
by mudassir_ilyas / October 7, 2011 9:51 PM PDT

I've uninstalled spybot,, mabm etc. but that didn't work either

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remember your post was very hard to read.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 8, 2011 6:24 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks Bob
by mudassir_ilyas / October 8, 2011 6:24 PM PDT

Thanks Bob, for the pointer. i will try the log file reader to pin point the problem.
Thanks again

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.