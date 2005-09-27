Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Opera browser

by gwingee / September 27, 2005 1:31 PM PDT

I had just gotten Mozilla but now I have been reading that this Opera 8.5 is way better...any thoughts? If it is, do I uninstall the Mozilla or keep that too? Help is greatly appreciated.

browsers
by byker49 / September 27, 2005 3:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Opera browser

Keep it. You never know when your other browsers might go on vacation. I browse the internet with firefox but I keep internet explorer for places on the internet that don't support firefox(Yahoo games for example). Consider it just another backup in case your other browser gets buggy with all the pests that frequent some websites. Just a little more insurance.

Collapse -
Good and free, but too late
by Willy / September 28, 2005 2:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Opera browser

I've had Opera 8.x installed and removed it. It was a good browser, but I've gotten so used to Mozilla, I stuck with it. The one thing I didn't like and probably could have corrected was Opera persistant upon opening new websites, start "tabbing" them. Plus, many system cleaners didn't have a Opera cookie, history cleaner or I had to be sure it did, Opera in that regard you have to be ready for its less pgm. offering at times by 3rd party s/w.

tada -----Willy Happy

