Opera browser

Keep it. You never know when your other browsers might go on vacation. I browse the internet with firefox but I keep internet explorer for places on the internet that don't support firefox(Yahoo games for example). Consider it just another backup in case your other browser gets buggy with all the pests that frequent some websites. Just a little more insurance.
I had just gotten Mozilla but now I have been reading that this Opera 8.5 is way better...any thoughts? If it is, do I uninstall the Mozilla or keep that too? Help is greatly appreciated.