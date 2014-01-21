the reply to your other thread? http://forums.cnet.com/7723-6122_102-611296/help-finding-out-my-router-s-ip-address-for-hosting-games/?messageId=5543784#message5543784
In fact I see you did, because you chose that reply as the best answer.
Locking this thread as the problem seems to be solved and this is a duplicate.
Mark
I need a bit of help opening ports on my router to host an old game over the internet.
My current internet setup looks like this: Desktop PC > Router > Cable Internet Modem.
I can host online games perfectly if i remove the Router and just use PC > Cable Internet Modem, but i can't cut off the internet for the whole house every time i want to host a game
I got a TP-Link TL-WR842ND router, and in it's config panel there are the following sections under "Forwarding":
1. Virtual Servers
2. Port Triggering
3. DMZ
4. UPnP
Since i am a complete technical dumb ***, i don't know which of these is the one i should try and setup in order for my game to be join-able.
Each of those sections has various options like "Service Port" "Internal Port" "IP Address", and god knows what else.
Now i might be able to stumble through one section and figure out which IP address to open and what port to use - but for starters i have no clue which of those 4 sections i am actually supposed to tinker with?
Thank you for reading and helping me out.