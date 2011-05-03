Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

General discussion

Opening an E-mail attachment

by edwardnav / May 3, 2011 1:01 AM PDT

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I remember a time when I use to exchange e-mail attachments with my sister and after we clicked on download file we simply clicked open and it would open. Now when we click on open, nothing happens, we have to click on 'save' and then we can open the attachments. Is there some setting we need to change or have "things" just changed. Background, I have windows xp pro sp3 and she now has windows 7 (she used to have windows me ). We both use Yahoo, we both have IE8, we both have the Microsoft Works "suite" of word and spreadsheets. We both have Time Warner Cable broadband.
Thanks in advance for any suggestions,
Eddie

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Opening an E-mail attachment
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Opening an E-mail attachment
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
It is safer
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 3, 2011 5:26 AM PDT

I can't say why, "what happened before, no longer happens", especially when it has happened to both of you, using different Operating Systems.

But I would say this, it is safer to right click and 'Save as'. It gives you the opportunity to scan the attachment file with your anti-virus before opening it.

I know this is from someone you trust, but the sad thing is, most viruses and malware are transmitted unwittingly from people we know, and it is much safer to scan all attachments, from whatever source.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So, no idea what is cause
by edwardnav / May 3, 2011 10:32 PM PDT
In reply to: It is safer

Safer, I suppose. Neither me or my sister have had a virus since when we first began using computers. Back then we didn't know about "anti-stuff". Anyway, Yahoo uses Norton to prescan files before it gets to our computers. I haven't scanned an attachment in I don't know when. And I'm pretty sure my sister doesn't even know how.
Anyway, thanks for replying, Mark

Eddie

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
See if there are any settings
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 3, 2011 10:42 PM PDT

You didn't say what email software you are using, or whether you use your browser to manage your emails, (web mail).

If you are using software, like Outlook Express, Outlook, Thunderbird, or other email client software, look through its Tools > Options, or Tools > Settings, or Account Settings, (sorry I can't be more specific as all software is different), and see if there are any options for controlling how attachments are managed.

The same with Web Mail.

It is strange that this used to work for you both, but now it doesn't, so maybe some setting has changed.

Good luck.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
IE8 is the problem - what now?
by edwardnav / May 5, 2011 10:28 AM PDT

I uninstalled IE8, therefore going back to IE6. Problem resolved, I can now open an email attachment without having to save it first. Reinstalled IE8, and problem returns. hmmm.

But I like IE8, have gotten used to it. Any idea's or suggestions. Got the idea to uninstall IE8 using Google, since some people had issues and they were advised to reinstall IE8. But I didn't see any solutions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Now that's very strange
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 5, 2011 9:24 PM PDT

IE is not email client software, just a browser, so I am unsure why reverting back to IE6 would make a difference.

Please tell me, what do you use to manage your emails?

Also, is this a problem with all attachments, or just specific file types? For example, if an image, (a picture), is sent as an attachment, do you still have to right click to save, or can you open it immediately from the email?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More details?LOL
by edwardnav / May 6, 2011 3:55 AM PDT

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I received an email from Yahoo recommending I install Firefox 4, lol. I installed it. And my issue no longer existed. Not that I have any problems with "Firefox" but I have gotten used to IE8. However, this does seem to suggest that there is an issue with IE8 and Yahoo mail, at least in me and my sisters case. And I wouldn't even "think" about suggesting to my sister a "new" browser, LOL. It just ain't going to happen, she has enough problems using what she has learned thus far.

Outlook Express is my default email client. It works fine. No problems.

Opening pictures in Yahoo mail, no problems, works fine.

Maybe an important clue, it seems as if there is a "pop-up" blocker in play here. When I click to open the attachment, you get the indication that its going to open, that is, I get a "box" that one sometimes sees that its opening the program "needed" to open the attachment. I this case, the Microsoft Works Word Processor". Then this "box" goes away and nothing happens, the attachment does not open. Needless to say I turned off the "pop-up" blockers in IE8, and the "smart filter" in IE8, and I even tried that old trick about holding down the control key. Nothing worked. And, regarding "Kees" question, there is "no" "yellow information bar" that one sometimes gets indicating that there is a problem.

I'm only using Zone Alarm free firewall and Microsoft security essentials and I'm using the hosts file from MVPS. I'm not using the MVPS hosts file on my sisters windows 7 64 bit computer. However, because of another issue, I did change my sisters IE8 from the 64 bit to the 32 bit. I suppose I could revert back to not using the MVPS host file, but then again, I not using it on my sisters computer!

Thanks for your continued support on the issue, hopefully we can find an answer.

Eddie

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Agree with Mark.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 5, 2011 9:34 PM PDT

It might be some security setting or check with certain filetypes, for example. That's why it's best to try a few different ones, such a pictures (jpg), Word documents (doc), text file (txt, make it with Notepad), pdf.

But I would expect some message then (for example a yellow security message appearing in IE8, on the top of the page, right below the tabs line) if we're talking about webmail. Are you sure there's no such thing if you write "nothing happens"?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.