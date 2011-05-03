Opening an E-mail attachment

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I received an email from Yahoo recommending I install Firefox 4, lol. I installed it. And my issue no longer existed. Not that I have any problems with "Firefox" but I have gotten used to IE8. However, this does seem to suggest that there is an issue with IE8 and Yahoo mail, at least in me and my sisters case. And I wouldn't even "think" about suggesting to my sister a "new" browser, LOL. It just ain't going to happen, she has enough problems using what she has learned thus far.



Outlook Express is my default email client. It works fine. No problems.



Opening pictures in Yahoo mail, no problems, works fine.



Maybe an important clue, it seems as if there is a "pop-up" blocker in play here. When I click to open the attachment, you get the indication that its going to open, that is, I get a "box" that one sometimes sees that its opening the program "needed" to open the attachment. I this case, the Microsoft Works Word Processor". Then this "box" goes away and nothing happens, the attachment does not open. Needless to say I turned off the "pop-up" blockers in IE8, and the "smart filter" in IE8, and I even tried that old trick about holding down the control key. Nothing worked. And, regarding "Kees" question, there is "no" "yellow information bar" that one sometimes gets indicating that there is a problem.



I'm only using Zone Alarm free firewall and Microsoft security essentials and I'm using the hosts file from MVPS. I'm not using the MVPS hosts file on my sisters windows 7 64 bit computer. However, because of another issue, I did change my sisters IE8 from the 64 bit to the 32 bit. I suppose I could revert back to not using the MVPS host file, but then again, I not using it on my sisters computer!



Thanks for your continued support on the issue, hopefully we can find an answer.



Eddie