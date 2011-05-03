Opening an E-mail attachment

I can't say why, "what happened before, no longer happens", especially when it has happened to both of you, using different Operating Systems.
But I would say this, it is safer to right click and 'Save as'. It gives you the opportunity to scan the attachment file with your anti-virus before opening it.
I know this is from someone you trust, but the sad thing is, most viruses and malware are transmitted unwittingly from people we know, and it is much safer to scan all attachments, from whatever source.
Mark
<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I remember a time when I use to exchange e-mail attachments with my sister and after we clicked on download file we simply clicked open and it would open. Now when we click on open, nothing happens, we have to click on 'save' and then we can open the attachments. Is there some setting we need to change or have "things" just changed. Background, I have windows xp pro sp3 and she now has windows 7 (she used to have windows me ). We both use Yahoo, we both have IE8, we both have the Microsoft Works "suite" of word and spreadsheets. We both have Time Warner Cable broadband.
Thanks in advance for any suggestions,
Eddie