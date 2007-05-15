The CNET Lounge forum

by Dirty Pirate / May 15, 2007 5:43 PM PDT

I don?t think anyone has touched on this but there is a new service on OpenDNS.

Once you have your network set up using their DNS servers, you can make short cuts. So if I wanted to go to my Google home page, I just type the letter ?G? in the address bar, it immediately takes me to my Google page. I also have it set up for if I want to go to the forums on CNet; I just type ?B? for the buzz lounge and it takes me right there.

I can see this for the personal user, but not so much for the corporate users. Unless they want to set up shortcuts for the employee?s where it would take them to a corporate page that is important or constantly updated.

Anyways, I have this set up in my router and it works seamlessly.

Hope other people give it a try.

Another option
by linkbeat / May 16, 2007 1:14 AM PDT
In reply to: OpenDNS shortcuts

Anybody can do this by simply modifying your HOSTS file (located in C:\Windows\System32\Drivers\Etc) in Windows. Just enter the IP address for the host, tab over once and type in whatever name you want for the shortcut. Piece of cake.

Which is great until you:
by Dirty Pirate / May 16, 2007 4:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Another option

1. Format your drive and don't forget to have it in your backup. That is if you backup.

2. Your hard drive doesn't crash.

But, yah... you can edit the host file.

