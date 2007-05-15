OpenDNS shortcuts

I don?t think anyone has touched on this but there is a new service on OpenDNS.



Once you have your network set up using their DNS servers, you can make short cuts. So if I wanted to go to my Google home page, I just type the letter ?G? in the address bar, it immediately takes me to my Google page. I also have it set up for if I want to go to the forums on CNet; I just type ?B? for the buzz lounge and it takes me right there.



I can see this for the personal user, but not so much for the corporate users. Unless they want to set up shortcuts for the employee?s where it would take them to a corporate page that is important or constantly updated.



Anyways, I have this set up in my router and it works seamlessly.



Hope other people give it a try.