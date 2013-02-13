I'm sure you know what that is so the value is not in the code but the support. Free code? Sure. But to answer your questions please enter your credit card information before we start.
Bob
Hi there,
I am new to the high tech world and have a great idea that I want to implement.
My question is around the kind of code for me to use in the creation of the product as I want to eventually sell the company.
What is the possible downfall in selling the company with the core product written in open source code?
And what s the impact on the price of the sale of the company that has a core product based on the open source code?
Thank you so much for your help.