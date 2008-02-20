TVs & Home Theaters forum

Onkyo TX-SR605 set up,no sound

by jthurley / February 20, 2008 9:30 AM PST

I know I am missing something, Recently purchased TX-SR605 connected to just stereo speakers(so far) older Digital Phase AP1(8 ohm), and not any noise, hiss or anything out of the speakers.Receiver set on known FM station. I have been on the phone twice with Onkyo customer service, but no help. They believe both speakers and or wires are defective, but wouldn't I get some noise if that were the case? Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated

SOUNDS LIKE A SIMPLE THING.................
by Riverledge / February 20, 2008 10:34 AM PST

BUT, AS I PERSONALLY DON'T OWN A SR605..........ONKYO IS MISSING SOMETHING.

DO THESE SPEAKERS HAVE FUSES??? Not familiar with DIGITAL PHASE AP1s.

WHY DIDN'T YOU COMPLAIN SOONER?

this may sound stupid.
by gabereyes / February 20, 2008 12:51 PM PST

but is the speaker A or B turned on?

its a button on the front of the reciever.

DOESN'T SOUND STUPID AT ALL............
by Riverledge / February 20, 2008 1:10 PM PST
AS I REMEMBER, PREVIOUS RECEIVERS HAD SWITCHES FOR SPEAKERS, SUCH AS:

A,
B,
A+B, and
OFF. (OR HEADPHONES ONLY.)

Check out GABER's hint.

Riverledge.

No sound Onkyho
by Clarkhill37 / February 20, 2008 9:24 PM PST

I have an older Onkyo receiver which can suddenly have the same no sound problem. This is usually because one of the speaker a or b buttons on the remote has been accidentally pushed. I can look at the receiver display and note whether it shows speaker a as it should, or instead displays speaker b or a and b which will result in no sound. I then have to play with the a and b buttons on the receiver until I get sound.

I don't know if you have the same setup on your newer receiver, but changing the speaker display would be worth a try if you do.

Onkyo - SR 605
by Cheshireman_1 / February 19, 2009 4:42 AM PST

I have exactly the same issue. Speaker set up was OK and sound produced then. HDMI inputs and output set and running 8 ohm speakers. 6 ohm selected as there is no 8 ohm setting. Digital input to automatic. Not a sqeek.

This receiver does not have the A + B speakers - head phone selection found on previous AMP's at least not that I can see.

look at the original post date
by Pepe7 / February 19, 2009 5:16 AM PST
It's too bad CNET keeps the old stuff on the boards so long. It's really silly to not scroll off based on being nearly a year old.

-Pedro

