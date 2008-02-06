Onkyo TX-SR605 Receiver with Sony DVP-CX995V DVD Player

The Onkyo TX-SR605 doesn't recognize that the Sony DVP-CX995V DVD player is attached. I attached the Sony DVD Player with an HDMI cable to the "HDMI In 1" and my cable box to "HDMI In 2" with "HDMI out" going to my Samsung 5265 LCD TV. I assigned the DVD to the HDMI port in the setup menu in the 605. When I try to play a DVD, the TV says no signal found. I swapped the ports with the cable box and the DVD player and reassigned the ports and the cable box is still recognized but not the DVD so the ports and the cables are good. I connected the DVD player directly to the TV and no problem. Any suggestions before I return the 605 to Circuit City?
