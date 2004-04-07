Parasites that can be installed without you doing much other than looking at a web site or viewing an email will install TROJAN DIALER software to steal money from people.
Are you using tools like Adaware, Spybot, Cwshredder and a second opinion virus scan like Housecall to keep these pests off your machine?
Bob
I have Windows XP and on cable internet and never dial up but all of a sudden a window will pop up asking me to dial up a connection. What can I do to keep this automatic pop up from happening?
I go into Internet Options/Connections and mark "never
dial a connection". But that dosen't work. Next time I look at it the "never dial a connection" is unmarked.
Any suggestions?