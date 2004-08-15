On a recent flight...

Maybe "Pork Locker Room" or "Place of Defilement" or some other description to make them reconsider?
I noticed that the sign on the cockpit door said 'Restricted Area' in both English and Spanish. I wonder why they don't include Farsi as well?
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
I noticed that the sign on the cockpit door said 'Restricted Area' in both English and Spanish. I wonder why they don't include Farsi as well?
The point is maybe it should be in a dialect that most of the hijackers of 9/11 would understand.
You knew that.
Of course, it wouldn't mean much to such as those low down varmits, but they would be told anyway.
RogerNC
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Which jews do you refer too? Hasidic? Sephardic? Askenazi? Republicans? Democrats? NY Jews,Chicago Jews San Francisco Jews? Mexican Jews? Sabras? Orthodox? Conservative? Reformed? For your information the only language all American Jews speak is English! But then
wouldnt expect you to know that and I doubt that even 25% of them can read and right Hebrew or Platte Deutsch (yiddish). So for your further edification these homogenous Jews do not have the equivlant of a Pope or High priest and in fact most of them do not send 10% or any other % of their income to Israel.
Combining this thought with the thread about the woman dismissed from her job due to eating pork in the company lunchroom, I got to wondering now about eating on air planes. Would a Muslim actually make an objection if his row partner pulled out a pork based sandwich he'd purchased before boarding and started eating it? If they are so offended by such, how do they deal with such "offense" in a confined space like an airplane? Hey, maybe they decide to hijack it in retaliation.
I think a better analogy would be a passenger bringing a pork-based sandwich onto an airline owned by a Muslim country or company that has a written policy prohibiting such food items.
In your example, the best recourse for the Muslim passenger would probably be to request a change of seat assignment.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.